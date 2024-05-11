Bhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola to switch from Microsoft Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Saturday that the EV maker will switch from Microsoft Azure to its flagship Krutrim cloud. This decision came after LinkedIn deleted several of his posts, invoking "professional community policies." Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO.(HT File Photo)

“Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we’ve decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own Krutrim cloud within the next week,” Aggarwal said in an X post.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- When will ChatGPT features come to iPhone? Apple-OpenAI deal has a major update

He also added that Krutim Cloud will offer a full year's worth of free cloud usage to developers who want to move out of Azure, “as long as you don’t go back to Azure after that!”

This came after the business-focused social media platform deleted his posts about his criticisms of neutral pronouns used by LinkedIn AI.

READ- Bhavish Aggarwal slams LinkedIn as platform removes his 'pronoun illness' post

“The pronouns issue I wrote about is a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn’t belong in India. I wouldn’t have waded into this debate but clearly Linkedin has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life, and that we can’t criticise it,” Ola CEO said.

“LinkedIn has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life and that we can’t criticise it. They will bully us into agreeing with them or cancel us out,” Ola chief said.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk wants this Tesla network to expand after firing employees, making it

What is ‘Krutrim’, Ola-own AI?

Named 'Krutrim,' which means 'artificial' in Sanskrit, this large language model (LLM) has been trained on over 2 trillion 'tokens,' representing sub-words used in conversations, according to Aggarwal.

The AI chatbot's website claims to embody Indian ethos naturally, generating text with an innate understanding of Indian cultural sensitivities and relevance. It supports all 22 scheduled languages and has generation capabilities for Hindi, English, and eight other Indian languages.