When will ChatGPT features come to iPhone? Apple-OpenAI deal has a major update

Apple has closed in on an agreement with OpenAI to use the startup’s technology on the iPhone, part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence features to its devices, Bloomberg reported. However, there may not be an immediate announcement. People look at iPhones at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2018. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

ChatGPT features to come with iOS 18

Negotiations between the two parties are reaching the final stages for a potential agreement to integrate ChatGPT features into Apple’s iOS 18, the forthcoming iPhone operating system.

Expected to launch in September 2024, iOS 18 is anticipated to introduce major updates, including enhancements in generative AI, Siri functionalities, and other improvements, according to MacRumors.

AI-features announcement expected in June event

Apple is gearing up to make a significant entry into the artificial intelligence pitch in June during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Bloomberg reports suggest that the tech giant intends to unveil upcoming AI features, including a popular chatbot, by leveraging data centres equipped with its proprietary processors.

A collaboration with OpenAI indicates that Apple is poised to introduce a range of exciting AI features as part of its upcoming announcements.

Tim Cook on ChatGPT

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned his personal use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but acknowledged some issues that needed addressing. He said that Apple would introduce new AI features to their products on a “very thoughtful basis.”

During Apple’s recent earnings conference call, Cook emphasised their advantage in AI. He said Apple has a seamless integration of hardware, software, and services as key differentiators in this new era.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration,” Cook said during the earnings call.