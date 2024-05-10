Hrithik Roshan calls Apple’s controversial new advertisement ‘sad and ignorant’

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to call out tech-giant Apple for their recent advertisement. He joins the long list of celebrities like Hugh Grant, Justine Bateman, Asif Kapadia, and Luke Barnett who have called out the company, with some even calling it for its tone-deafness. (Also Read: Did you know Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham were batchmates in school? Check out childhood pic) Hrithik Roshan seemed upset by the new Apple ad.(Instagram)

Hrithik calls out Apple ad

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories to write a note that reads, “How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad.” His words reflect a strong stance against the ad, emphasising his deep disapproval. Recently, British actor Hugh also called out the ad, writing, “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

A screen grab of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram stories.

British filmmaker Asif wrote, “Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them.” But what is the ad that has them all riled up?

The controversial ad

At Apple’s Let Loose event on May 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook launched a new ad called Crush. The advert he also shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account sees a towering hydraulic press over various items. Musical instruments, paint cans, gaming consoles, speakers, and sculptures are among the items. After pressing into a trumpet, the hydraulic press crushes all the items in question, including paint cans and a grand piano.

While the tech company’s idea was to show how their latest iPad Pro can ‘do it all’ with Tim writing on X, “Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create,” that’s not how the visuals were perceived.

Upcoming work

Hrithik will be next seen in War 2, the second instalment of the War franchise directed by Ayan Mukerji as part of the YRF spy universe. He'll be seen locking horns with Telugu superstar Jr NTR in the sequel. He'll also resume his popular titular role in Krrish 4 subsequently.