Apple faces severe backlash over ‘destructive’ iPad ad shared by CEO Tim Cook on X: ‘Worst. Commercial. Ever’

A new advertisement by Apple promoting its latest iPad Pro has received severe backlash from social media users. Many accused the commercial, showing the destruction of creative instruments and devices, of being “tone deaf” and an “insult” to artists. The image from the new iPad ad shared by CEO Tim Cook shows creative instruments and devices being destroyed. (X/@tim_cook)

CEO Tim Cook took to X to share the commercial with a caption that reads, “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create”.

The video opens to show several creative tools kept on the platform of a giant hydraulic press. They’re being destroyed one by one, and within a few seconds, everything gets crushed dramatically. When the hydraulic press starts rising again, the remnants of the destruction vanish, and instead, the new iPad is unveiled.

Take a look at the video that caused an outrage on social media:

The video was shared a day ago, and since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 37 million views- and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has collected tons of comments from people expressing unhappiness over the commercial.

What did X users say about this Apple iPad Pro ad?

“I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators,” expressed an X user.

“Forty years ago, Apple released the 1984 commercial as a bold statement against a dystopian future. Now, you are that dystopian future. Congratulations,” commented another.

“I just don't get it. A video about crushing beautifully crafted instruments beloved by creators?” posted a third.

“You destroyed all the creative tools and effort of humans. Worst. Commercial. Ever,” shared a fourth.

“Many craftsmen value their tools. Musicians value their instruments, architects value their rulers, and painters value their brushes and painting materials more than life itself. The video you presented is ‘all in one’, but it will only disgust them. They may never want to engage with your company again. Your predecessors showed us their dreams, you showed us our nightmares,” joined a fifth.

“It is a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement. When I see this result, I'm ashamed to buy Apple products for nineteen years,” added a sixth.

“This is the most ghoulish, tone-deaf ad I've ever seen in my life. Fire all of your marketers. This is utterly catastrophic for your brand,” wrote a seventh.

Apple announced upgrades to its iPad model and launched new models at its recently concluded Virtual event, Let Loose. The tech company launched a bigger version of iPad Pro equipped with M4 chip technology.

Available in two sizes, the device has two colour options - silver and black. It features a single 12 MP camera and OLED technology. A new iPad Air was also launched at the event.

What are your thoughts on this new iPad advertisement shared by Tim Cook?