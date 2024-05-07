Apple unveils new iPad Pro with M4 chip at ‘Let Loose’ event. Top announcements

Apple on Tuesday announced new models and upgrades to its iPad model at a virtual event dubbed as ‘Let Loose’. The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches ($999) and 13 inches ($1299).(X/Apple)

The iPhone maker's latest product launch event comes as the Silicon Valley heavyweight trails Big Tech rivals as they race to build Artificial Intelligence into their products and dominate emerging technology.

Apple usually use to introduce new iPads in May ahead of the start of the academic year, reported Reuters. However, lately, Apple has started transforming its higher-priced models into devices for creative and business professionals with its iPad Pro models.

Here's what all was announced at Apple's virtual event:

Apple announced a bigger version of its iPad Pro with M4 chip technology.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches ($999) and 13 inches ($1299). They come with 5.1mm and 5.3 mm thickness.

The powerful device comes in two colours - silver and black. According to Bloomberg, the new model looks similar to the prior iPad Air but sports a larger screen, potentially making it more attractive as a laptop replacement.

The new iPad Pro features a single 12 MP camera. It also has a landscape front camera.

The new iPad Pro features OLED technology, enhancing the visual performance of the device. The new technology is called Tandem OLED with XDR vision.