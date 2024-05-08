Did you know Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham were batchmates in school? Check out childhood pic

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham may have shared the YRF Spy Universe and Dhoom franchise, but the only time they shared ‘screen space’ was back in school. An old class photo of Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai recently resurfaced on social media, and it features the two actors as schoolgoing kids. (Also Read: Internet surprised to see Kareena, John Abraham watching IPL together. Remember when she called him ‘expressionless’?) Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham were batchmates in school

Hrithik, John were batchmates

In the class photo, a young Hrithik can be spotted towards the left hand side in the second row from the top. On the other hand, John sports a wide grin in the row ahead of Hrithik's, towards the left hand side.

The internet was fascinated to learn that the two actors were batchmates in school. One user commented, “Audience would love to see these 2 in one full fledged film.” “They are batch mates (surprise emoji),” wrote another. “Jim and Kabir before joining Spy Universe,” pointed out a third one.

John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan during school days.

Hrithik, John in YRF Spy Universe, Dhoom

While Hrithik and John have never worked together yet, they've been part of two memorable Yash Raj Films properties. John played Kabir, the villain, in Sanjay Gadhvi's 2004 blockbuster action comedy Dhoom. He died at the end of that film, and Hrithik took over as the villain in Dhoom 2 (2006), playing Aryan.

Hrithik was introduced as superspy Kabir in Siddharth Anand's 2019 hit War. As part of the same YRF Spy Universe, John played Jim, a spy gone rogue, in Siddharth's Pathaan last year. In the movie, Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Luthra even says that Kabir (Hrithik) and Jim (John) were the two finest spies he'd worked with. However, the two won't be able to share screen space in a future YRF Spy Universe film as Jim dies at the end of Pathaan.

Hrithik will be next seen in War 2, the second instalment of the franchise directed by Ayan Mukerji. He'll be seen locking horns with Telugu superstar Jr NTR in the sequel. He'll also resume his popular titular role in Krrish 4 subsequently.

On the other hand, John will next star in Nikkhil Advani's action film Vedaa, The Diplomat, action thriller Tehran, and Tariq.