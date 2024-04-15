Internet surprised to see Kareena, John Abraham watching IPL together. Remember when she called him ‘expressionless’?

Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of “highlights” from her experience of watching the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. What got the internet's attention was her company. Neha was not only accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi, but also her Garam Masala (2005) co-star John Abraham and Chup Chup Ke (2006) co-star Kareena Kapoor. (Also Read: Ananya Panday gets emotional seeing pic of her, Suhana Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys from early IPL season) Kareena Kapoor, Angad Bedi, John Abraham, and Neha Dhupia watch IPL together

Neha's ‘crew’

Neha took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a dump from the IPL match she watched with her friends in Mumbai on Sunday. She wrote in the caption, “My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport (bat and ball emoji)… loved the energy … loved our #crew (wink emoji)," referring to Kareena's latest blockbuster, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew.

In the first picture, Neha can be seen in an all-white avatar, screaming with joy at the action in the match. Sitting next to her is Kareena, smiling in a casual white top. Seated behind them are Angad, wearing a blue denim shirt and a white baseball cap, and – surprise, surprise – John Abraham, in a black t-shirt. While the women had their eyes set on the match, both men smiled for the camera. However, the internet couldn't unsee Kareena and John in the same frame, given their history.

What's the history?

For the uninitiated or those who may have forgotten, Kareena made some remarks about John on the infamous chat show, Koffee with Karan, back in Season 2, which aired in 2007. Kareena appeared on the show with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, who claimed in one of the segments that John is an actor she never wants to work with. Initially shocked at Shahid dropping the name, when Kareena was asked by host Karan Johar in the Rapid Fire segment why she doesn't want to work with John, she famously replied, “Because he is expressionless.”

However, when John appeared with his then-girlfriend Bipasha Basu on the chat show in the same season, Bipasha gave it back to Kareena. “She is someone with too many expressions,” Bipasha said. The two actors – Kareena and Bipasha – reportedly didn't get along on the sets of Abbas-Mustan's 2001 thriller Ajnabee.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and The Buckingham Murders. Meanwhile, John will feature in Vedaa and Tehran.