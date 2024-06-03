Should you invest in stock markets at record highs? Madhusudan Kela's ‘long-term’ advice

Market veteran Madhusudan Kela expressed optimism about Indian markets following exit polls which predicted a huge majority for NDA in 2024 elections. Saying that all factors horizoned perfectly for India - inflation, interest rates, tax collection and GDP- he suggested investors to not be afraid to invest money even if markets are at record highs. Madhusudan Kela suggested investors to not be afraid to invest money even if markets are at record highs.

He said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, “Even if you're new and considering investing with the Nifty at 23,000, don't be overwhelmed. Look at the markets with a long-term perspective, three years out. There's tremendous opportunity to buy if the positive backdrop continues.”

Describing this period as 'Amrit Kal' for investors, he said that everything would fall in place if investors are structurally positioned on Indian equities. He said, “All macro indicators are in favour of India and it stands well-positioned against global counterparts. Even if valuations have run up in majority of sectors, I believe there is significant wealth creation opportunity in the next 3-5 years amid stable earnings growth.”

He added, “Within the manufacturing space, I like forgings and auto ancillaries. On the other hand, India+1 companies would be a good bet from the pharma space.”

Sharing his trading mantra for now, he said, “Focus on wealth generation instead of income generation.”