 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in this company is now more than 2,000 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in this company is now more than 2,000 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: As of the March quarter, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 10.64% stake in the stock.

Share of NCC Ltd hit a record high of 313 today gaining 9%. The stock of the Hyderabad-based construction company has surged nearly 85% so far in 2024 and is one of the major holdings in the portfolio of ace investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, which is now owned by his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. 

NCC is one of the major holdings in the portfolio of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala which is now owned by Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
NCC is one of the major holdings in the portfolio of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala which is now owned by Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Shares of NCC rose 29% in the month of January and 15% in February. In March, the stock declined 6% but rose 4% in April and another 18% in May. As of the March quarter, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 10.64% stake in the stock which was lower than the 11.24% stake she owned at the end of the December quarter. Now her stake in the company is valued at over 2,000 crore at the highest point of the day.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Last year, the stock rose 99% and has delivered positive annual returns every year since 2020. The company recently declared a dividend of 2.2 per share along with its March quarter results in which it showed that revenue increased by 31% from last year to 6,484.9 crore. Earnings Before Intereest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 18% while EBITDA margin narrowed by 90 basis points to 8.5%.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in this company is now more than 2,000 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On