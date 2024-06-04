 Sensex's 4,800 points drop is the most since 2020. Markets may fall more if… - Hindustan Times
Sensex's 4,800 points drop is the most since 2020. Markets may fall more if…

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 12:52 PM IST

Sensex and Nifty extended losses with the benchmark indices falling over 6 percent in intra-day trade after trends showed that BJP-led NDA will return to power with a smaller majority.

Stock market crash: The biggest losers were BEL, PFC and REC. Financial services and oil and gas stocks also fell today. (AP)

The market may continue to be face selling pressure if the BJP doesn't get a simple majority on its own and is left at the mercy of allies TDP and JD(U) to form the next government.

At 12.13 pm, Sensex was down 4,881 points or 6.4 per cent at 71,587. Nifty 50 was down 1,558 points or 6.7 per cent at 21,705 and about 283 shares advanced, 3,060 shares declined, and 61 shares remained unchanged.

The indexes saw their worst fall since March 2020, erasing all of Monday's gains.

Biggest losers today

PSU stocks were the biggest losers as trading was temporarily suspended after a fall of 15 per cent. The biggest losers were BEL, PFC and REC. Financial services and oil and gas stocks also fell today. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The steep fall is due to the results so far falling short of the exit polls which the market had discounted yesterday (June 3). If BJP doesn’t get a majority on its own there will be disappointment and this is getting reflected in the market.”

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial, said, “Since exit polls were at an extreme, anything that doesn't point to more strength is obviously a negative. Despite exit polls giving a resounding victory for the ruling party, markets volatility gauge did not go down below 20, as it was pricing in an outlier.”

Nifty gainers today

HUL, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma were major Nifty gainers today.

Nifty losers today

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, NTPC, SBI are the biggest Nifty losers today.

Sensex gainers today

HUL, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Nestle, Asian Paints gained the most in Sensex.

Sensex losers today

NTPC, SBI, Power Grid Corp, L&T, Axis Bank lost the most in Sensex today.

