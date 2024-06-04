 All Adani group shares fall on election result day: 10 lakh cr in m-cap wiped off - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All Adani group shares fall on election result day: 10 lakh cr in m-cap wiped off

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 10:45 AM IST

All Adani group shares fell on the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

All Adani group shares fell on the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Amit Dave / REUTERS)
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Amit Dave / REUTERS)

The Adani group’s Ambuja Cements fell 6.50% to Rs.627. Adani Enterprises itself fell by 5.915% to Rs.3429.80. Adani Green Energy fell 5.11% to Rs.1933.50. ACC fell 4.52% to Rs.2556.50. Adani Wilmar fell 3.94% to Rs.353.85. Adani Power fell by 2.81% to Rs.850.40.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Morgan Stanley had earlier given an ‘overweight’ rating to Adani Ports, targeting Rs.1517 per share. Adani Ports fell 6.09% to Rs.1488.50.

Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and ACC came under the term, “Modi Stocks” by global brokerage CLSA, which identified 54 companies that could be direct beneficiaries of PM Modi’s policies.

Also Read | These stocks are set to surge if PM Modi wins third term as exit polls predict

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / All Adani group shares fall on election result day: 10 lakh cr in m-cap wiped off
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement