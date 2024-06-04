All Adani group shares fall on election result day: 10 lakh cr in m-cap wiped off

All Adani group shares fell on the declaration of Lok Sabha election results. The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Amit Dave / REUTERS)

The Adani group’s Ambuja Cements fell 6.50% to Rs.627. Adani Enterprises itself fell by 5.915% to Rs.3429.80. Adani Green Energy fell 5.11% to Rs.1933.50. ACC fell 4.52% to Rs.2556.50. Adani Wilmar fell 3.94% to Rs.353.85. Adani Power fell by 2.81% to Rs.850.40.

Morgan Stanley had earlier given an ‘overweight’ rating to Adani Ports, targeting Rs.1517 per share. Adani Ports fell 6.09% to Rs.1488.50.

Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and ACC came under the term, “Modi Stocks” by global brokerage CLSA, which identified 54 companies that could be direct beneficiaries of PM Modi’s policies.

