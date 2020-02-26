‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road

delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:16 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra tweeted a short video on Tuesday which shows the police in riot gear patrolling an empty road below the Metro station in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad, one of the worst affected areas due to violence.

The 11-second clip has been tweeted with the caption in Hindi: “Jafrabad is empty. There won’t be another Shaheen Bagh now.” It is a reference to the south Delhi locality where a section of road has been blocked due to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA which has been going on for more than two months now.

The protest site below the Jafrabad Metro station was cleared by the police on Tuesday evening.

Eighteen people, including a Delhi Police head constable, have been killed and more than 250 injured in three days of violence in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

The protest had been going on since Saturday, but spiralled on Sunday evening after Mishra visited the area and demanded that the police remove the protesters within three days. Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others have moved the Supreme Court seeking the lodging of first information reports (FIRs) over the violence. Habibullah, in his application in the top court, accused Mishra of orchestrating the riots.

Mishra said in another tweet posted on Monday evening that he had done nothing wrong by supporting the CAA. “I am receiving death threats from abroad as well as India. I am being threatened. To help open a closed road is not a crime, supporting the CAA is not a crime, speaking truth is not a crime,” Mishra said in his tweet posted in Hindi. He ended his tweet with a line in English: “I don’t fear this massive hate campaign against me.”

BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday supported strict action against anyone, including Mishra, if they gave “provocative” speeches.

“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters after visiting injured police officers admitted at a hospital in Patparganj.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari appealed to all the party leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi.

“No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and sends a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements,” Tiwari said in a statement.