Fans can't get enough of this picture of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Akshay Kumar: ‘Khiladi and King ek saath’

A bevy of stars descended on Delhi on June 9 for Narendra Modi's third consecutive swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Vikrant Massey, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greeted each other with a hug at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.(ANI)

But the moment that seems to have caught everyone’s attention is how Akshay and Shah Rukh greeted each other.

‘Bollywood’s Khiladi and Badshah’

In a picture shared by ANI, Akshay and Shah Rukh can be seen greeting each other with a hug. Sharing it the news portal wrote, “Delhi | Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Akshay opted for a pastel-hued formal shirt and dark trousers for the ceremony while Shah Rukh looked dapper in a dark suit, hair back in a ponytail and glasses on. The actors were also spotted socialising, greeting everyone they knew there. Shah Rukh arrived with Mukesh and Anant Ambani to the ceremony.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see this interaction and pumped to see both the actors in one frame. “Modiji ne mila diya Shahrukh & Akshay (Modi ji helped bring Shah Rukh and Akshay together),” wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “Best Hug of this year.”

Then there were the ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Badshah’ or ‘Pathaan’ fans commenting, “Bollywood ka Khiladi & Badshah. Ek saath (Bollywood’s Khiladi and Badshah together),” and “Wow Khiladi Kumar meeting Pathaan.” One wrote, “Bollywood ke Khiladi & king ek saath.” Some fans even commented, calling them their ‘favs’.

PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. The ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapathi Bhavan’s Forecourt in Delhi, saw over 8,000 guests from various fields. This comes after NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.