Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora twin in flawless black and white airport looks. See latest pics

While most people focus on Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks (can you blame them?), we’ve been zeroing in on what the reality TV judge and actor choose to wear at the airport. It seems like Deepika and Malaika have an array of statement-making pieces they like to wear while travelling. Interestingly, their latest airport outfits are built from very similar fashion pieces. If you’re stuck in a style rut with your black skinny jeans, Deepika and Malaika found some simple ways to rework the versatile basic with their new airport looks. Black jeans can be worn with just about anything you can name. But both Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora wore them with a white sweater, black boots, black ankle boots, black bag and black sunglasses. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone spends a lot of hours on airplanes — thanks to all that jet-setting to exotic locations wearing the most gorgeous designer looks. Through the years, the Padmaavat actor has picked up a trick or two about dressing warm for the frigid temperatures inside the plane, always being ready for the paparazzi, and packing a practical but gorgeous bag with all the essentials. Deepika’s latest airport outfit is stylish and comfortable and provides plenty of airport and street style inspiration. To pull off this look, all you need are basic black skinnies and a slouchy white sweater. Top off with smart-looking all-black accessories, Deepika’s included her trusty Burberry tote.

How do you select an ensemble that’ll be comfortable enough to travel in, but chic enough to keep you from feeling sluggish? Lucky for you — and for me — Malaika Arora struck the perfect balance between cosy and cool with her effortless travel look. She added interest to the relatable black and white airport ensemble with a quirky top. A white sweatshirt with playful sequin embroidered detailing, like Malaika Arora’s iconic Rolling Stone tongue out sweatshirt by Made Worn (Rs 19,515), is a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style. Like Deepika Padukone, Malaika too wore sleek black accessories.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 18:36 IST