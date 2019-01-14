Sara Ali Khan stuns in pink patiala suit at Lohri celebration with mom Amrita Singh. See pics

Sara Ali Khan has been crushing it with her fashion choices. As if walking in floral Sabyasachi lehengas and bold fringed dresses wasn’t enough, the Simmba actor took it up a notch in a tried-and-true traditional Indian look on Sunday. While attending a Lohri celebration with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, at fashion designer Sandeep Khosla’s home in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a bright pink patiala salwar and kurta set. The hue of Sara’s festive look was refreshing and on-point. This one was all about comfort. With her fitted kurta featuring gota details and the super-slouchy patiala salwar, Sara made a serious case for vibrant ethnicwear. Sara’s latest desi look is a departure from her signature: Understand whites. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Lohri look, which she also sported at the Marathi Taraka event:

If the allure of a traditional Indian suit is calling you, but you are absolutely clueless about what to choose, take note from Sara Ali Khan. Her chic, yet relaxed patiala salwar set is perfect for a family puja and every type of wedding celebration on your calendar. Sara paired her pink outfit with make-up to match. She wore a fresh-faced beauty look: A flush of pink on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, which perfectly complemented her bright pink suit. With a pair of dangling earrings, Sara kept her accessories simple because, let’s face it, all eyes were on her show-stopping suit. Sara styled her hair in loose, romantic curls. She completed her Punjabi kudi look with a pair of pink embellished juttis, that look comfortable and stylish.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:17 IST