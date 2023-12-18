Afternoon briefing: Speaker upset over LS ruckus; Maharashtra to build new city, all latest news

Anguished over the “politicisation” of the December 13 Parliament security breach incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said a high-level committee is probing the case. The opposition parties were demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the December 13 incident. Some opposition MPs were also carrying placards with their demands written on them. Birla objected to the placards being brought into the House, saying it lowers the dignity of the House. Dig Deeper Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI)

With an aim of providing better housing, infrastructure and robust transport facilities to the growing population of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the state government has finalised a broad skeletal proposal for developing a new city called the ‘Third Mumbai’. The city is proposed around the Navi Mumbai International Airport which will be linked to Mumbai by the crucial connector Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Dig Deeper

PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi: 10 facts about world's largest meditation centre. Dig Deeper

Surat airport finally gets its moment in the sun. What next? Dig Deeper

"Parliament security breach conspiracy will become clear soon" says Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Dig Deeper

What may shape the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dig Deeper

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat: New features of the 2nd train to be flagged off by PM Modi. Dig Deeper

Congress targets govt over security breach issue: ‘They want to make a mockery of Parliament’. Dig Deeper

NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘baffled’ by lack of federal response to migrant crisis: ‘This issue will destroy New York City’. Dig Deeper

More than 300 people evacuated after floods wreak havoc in Australia. Dig Deeper

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, hosted by Nagarjuna, took place on Sunday. Ahead of the show's premiere, it was leaked that the ‘common man’ entrant Pallavi Prashanth had won the Bigg Boss trophy. Numerous fans thronged to the sets - Annapurna Studios - and waited for contestants to emerge, like they do every year. However, some of the contestants’ cars were attacked this year by people claiming to be the winner’s fans. Videos surfaced on social media that left fans of the other contestants worried. Despite police protection available at the studios, the contestants’ cars were attacked by some individuals present there. Amardeep, who was the runner-up of the season after losing to Pallavi, and his family tried to appeal to people to let them through. But the individuals proceeded to not just attack his car, which had his family present, but also break the rear window pane before they could leave. What's more, they also attacked the window panes of some other ex-contestants' cars, apart from that of an RTC bus., claims Gulte. Dig Deeper

The New Year brings with it a spontaneous desire for change. It's the perfect time to make an appointment with your hairdresser and give yourself a much-needed makeover. Now is the time to act on that desire for a new look, starting with a stylish update to your hair colour. Your mane of hair reflects your unique personality changing shape and colour to reflect your myriad moods through your journey of life. So, be sure to wear your hair just as you like it because in 2024, your hair will take a stand, and the revolution will be vibrant, audacious, and uniquely yours! Looking for inspiration on what’s new? Don't worry we have got you covered. Scroll down to check out the hottest hair colour trends. Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-founder at 2.Oh! shared with HT Lifestyle hot new hair colour trends for your stunning New Year transformation. Dig Deeper