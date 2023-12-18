PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi: 10 facts about world's largest meditation centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir, a magnificent seven-floor temple located in Varanasi's Umaraha area. Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Swarveds Mahamandir illuminated on the eve of its inauguration, in Varanasi, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.(PTI)

Prime Minister Modi participated in the centenary celebration of Vihangam Yoga during his visit to the temple. This marked his second visit, the first being in December 2021. The annual congregation of Vihangam Yog commemorates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, a 19th-century spiritual leader, mystic poet, and seer. The Mahamandir houses the idol of the revered seer.

Here's everything you need to know about this grand spiritual edifice: