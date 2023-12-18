Congress targets govt over security breach issue: ‘They want to make a mockery of Parliament’

Congress on Monday countered the BJP after it accused the Opposition of politicising the Parliament security breach incident. Referring to the statement given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue in an interview with a national daily, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the PM called it a serious issue and yet he hasn't given any clarification in Parliament. “Who is politicising the issue?” he asked. Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh and others at the Parliament House during the Winter Session on Friday(ANI)

“They (Centre) want to make a mockery of the Parliament that's why the PM is speaking on security breach issue outside the Parliament instead of making a statement in the House,” Venugopal said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Two persons – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack in Parliament, jumped into the Chamber of Lok Sabha from the gallery and blew a canister which released yellow-coloured smoke and caused panic among the members.

Earlier, the BJP alleged the Congress of politicising the security breach issue pointing out that there were instances when people intruded into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and no questions were asked then. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took to X (formerly) and highlighted purportedly similar incidents in which three persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on three consecutive days while the businesses of the House were carried out as usual.

In an interview to Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', the PM said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures.

Reacting after the PM's statement, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the people of the country.

"The PM takes to 'X' whenever something happens anywhere in the world. But he took four days to react to the Parliament security breach incident. He should have come to the House the next day and assured people not to worry," he said.