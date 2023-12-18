BJP MP alleges Congress of misleading country over Parliament security lapse issue, lists out earlier such incidents

Politics on every issue is not good, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said while targeting Congress over security lapses in Parliament in the past. He pointed out that there were instances when people intruded into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and no questions were asked then, and implied that the Congress has been politicising the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)

Two persons – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – jumped into the Chamber of Lok Sabha from the gallery and popped open a canister and released yellow-coloured smoke causing panic among the members. Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach issue, while several MPs demanded Shah's resignation.

The BJP MP took to X (formerly) and highlighted purportedly similar incidents in which three persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on three consecutive days while the businesses of the House were carried out as usual.

“On January 9, 1991, Umesh Chaudhary jumped into the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha continued, no one asked questions or resignation from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha," Dubey wrote in one post on X. "On January 10, 1991, Badri Prasad and on January 11, 1991, Pushpendra Chauhan jumped into the Lok Sabha from the audience gallery and reached the Speaker's seat. No questions were asked to Lok Sabha Speaker, and no demands for resignation were made,” he wrote in the following post.

He also reiterated that the security of Parliament is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat while alleging Congress of misleading the country.

Earlier, Dubey pointed out instances when a person named Ratan Lal entered the visitors' gallery with a pistol on April 11, 1974, claiming that the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP, never sought the then Speaker's resignation.

The Opposition parties had seized on the issue of security breach and attacked the government after the incident, leading to the disruption of businesses in both Houses amid the ongoing Winter Session.