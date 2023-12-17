close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi's first reaction to Parliament security breach: ‘Very serious’

PM Modi's first reaction to Parliament security breach: ‘Very serious’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there should be a detailed investigation into the breach at the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid Opposition's protests over it in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

In an interview with Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’ that published on Sunday, Modi said probe agencies were investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Modi also called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach at the Parliament.

"What happened is very serious," Modi said in his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this.

Read | Investigators probing larger plot behind breach to embarrass govt

Modi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was taking necessary steps with utmost seriousness into the incident.

“Investigative agencies are probing rigorously. It is important to know who all are behind this and what plans they have. We should also seek solutions with a single mind. Everyone should refrain from debate, controversy, or resistance on such matters," Modi said.

Two men – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Also Read | Parliament breach accused wanted to immolate self? Delhi Police reveals fresh details.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out