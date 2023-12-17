PM Modi's first reaction to Parliament security breach: ‘Very serious’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid Opposition's protests over it in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

In an interview with Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’ that published on Sunday, Modi said probe agencies were investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

Modi also called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach at the Parliament.

"What happened is very serious," Modi said in his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this.

Modi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was taking necessary steps with utmost seriousness into the incident.

“Investigative agencies are probing rigorously. It is important to know who all are behind this and what plans they have. We should also seek solutions with a single mind. Everyone should refrain from debate, controversy, or resistance on such matters," Modi said.

Two men – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.