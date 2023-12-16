Parliament breach accused wanted to immolate self? Delhi Police reveals fresh details. Top updates

Delhi Police officials said on Saturday the five accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case have revealed that they explored self-immolation and distribution of pamphlets before settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha's chamber with smoke canisters, news agency PTI reported. The accused first explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea, the Delhi Police said.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is investigating the case, also plans to record the statement of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha, who had authorised the visitor passes for the two men who breached security to enter the House, the report added.

News agency ANI, citing Delhi Police sources, reported that the intruders Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha, had arrived with seven smoke cans to carry out the incident.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi – released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

Here are updates on Parliament security breach case

1. "Before finalising this plan (to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber), they (accused) had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government," a Delhi Police official aware of the investigations told PTI.

2. They first explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea.

3. They also considered distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament but finally went ahead with the plan they executed on Wednesday, the official said.

4. A Special Cell's Counter Intelligence team has planned to record the statement of Pratap Simha, the BJP's MP from Mysore, in connection with the case.

5. Late on Friday, the investigators took the accused to various places where they met and conspired in the breach.

6. The police are likely to seek Parliament's permission to recreate the breach that occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

7. Delhi Police sources told ANI that the four accused had arrived with not one or two but seven smoke cans to carry out the incident.

8. The accused had carried out a search of the area around Parliament on Google and familiarised with many things which also included old videos of Parliament security.

9. The accused also searched for how to conduct safe chats so that the police could not identify them. All the accused used to talk on the Signal app so that they would not get caught.

10. Delhi Police sources revealed that the biggest intention was to get noted in the media therefore a plan was prepared to enter the Parliament during the session.

(With inputs from agencies)