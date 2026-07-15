'Flying buses soon': Nitin Gadkari has another big plan, cites 'plane that lands on water'

"Soon, I am going to introduce flying buses. I have already brought seaplanes that can land on water. I even landed one in the sea myself. Under my ministry, I will develop a Mass Rapid Transport System powered by electricity. It will enable people to travel from one corner to another so quickly that they won't even realize how fast they reached," Gadkari said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway on Tuesday, Gadkari announced plans to introduce "flying buses" as part of an electric mass rapid transport system aimed at tackling traffic congestion in India's rapidly growing cities.

Even as Nitin Gadkari finds himself at the centre of the debate over ethanol-blended petrol, the Union road transport and highways minister is already pitching his next big mobility idea: flying buses for Indian cities.

Gadkari on E20 petrol row Amid criticism over the rollout of E20 petrol (20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel) and complaints that it reduces vehicle fuel efficiency, Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari last week challenged critics to point to a single vehicle that had suffered problems because of the fuel.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Conclave, Gadkari said India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden and an environmental challenge, noting that the country spends nearly ₹22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports.

There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one”, he said, according to a PTI report.

"...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns," he said.

India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, using ethanol produced from biomass such as sugarcane, corn and rice to reduce crude oil imports and lower carbon emissions

Making a strong case for hydrogen as the next frontier in clean mobility, Gadkari said he personally uses multiple alternative-fuel vehicles and encouraged people to experience the technology firsthand, according to news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)