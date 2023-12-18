"Parliament security breach conspiracy will become clear soon" says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], December 18 (ANI): Begusarai MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the statements being made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the attack on Parliament and said that the truth would come out after an investigation. He compared it to farmers' protest and said that a toolkit gang was involved in the security breach. HT Image

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "This is the same Rahul Gandhi who visited JNU when Afzal Guru was hanged. This is the same Congress leader who was giving speeches during farmers' protest. Rahul Gandhi has started abusing the nation after frequently abusing the Prime Minister. The attack on Parliament is being investigated and the conspiracy will become clear and the truth will be revealed to the general public just like the creators of the toolkit were exposed during the farmers' protest."

He further took a swipe at the Nitish Kumar government and said that there was no law and order in the state and the beliefs of Hindus were being corrupted by feeding them with Halal meat.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh further said, "Sanatana Dharma has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) since ages. I have said that I respect my Muslim brothers. They are so committed to their religion that they only consume halal meat. To protect and respect your religion, I request my Hindu brothers to stop consuming halal meat and instead only consume jhatka meat. The rituals of Hindus are being corrupted by feeding them with Halal meat."

He further said that criminals are in power but the Bihar government and RJD are not able to maintain law and order in the state.

"Cattles are being sacrificed on the roadside and Halal meat is being cooked, which is affecting the cleanliness and ritual of Hindus. There should be separate slaughterhouses for Halal meat," he added.

He also criticised India bloc and said that If anybody from the INDI alliance had the guts, please go and fight PM Modi in Varanasi.

"The INDI alliance is an eyewash to hide their crimes. Be it Bihar CM Nitish Kumar or any leader of RJD. I challenge Nitish Kumar to go and fight (PM Modi) in Varanasi," he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi attributed the Parliament security breach to 'unemployment' and 'inflation', linking it to the policies of the BJP-led Centre.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said, "Why did this (security breach) happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting jobs. I believe that this incident was a direct fallout of unemployment and inflation."

Two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and set off smoke canisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on December 13, the day the country marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. (ANI)