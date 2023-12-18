New Year 2024: From pastel peach to ginger spice; 6 hottest hair colour trends for a fresh and stylish makeover

The New Year brings with it a spontaneous desire for change. It's the perfect time to make an appointment with your hairdresser and give yourself a much-needed makeover. Now is the time to act on that desire for a new look, starting with a stylish update to your hair colour. Your mane of hair reflects your unique personality changing shape and colour to reflect your myriad moods through your journey of life. So, be sure to wear your hair just as you like it because in 2024, your hair will take a stand, and the revolution will be vibrant, audacious, and uniquely yours! Looking for inspiration on what’s new? Don't worry we have got you covered. Scroll down to check out the hottest hair colour trends. (Also read: Planning to get inked on New Year? Check out 8 top tattoo trends set to make waves in 2024 ) New Year 2024: 6 hottest hair colour trends for a fresh and stylish makeover(Freepik)

Must-Try Hair Colour Trends for 2024

Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-founder at 2.Oh! shared with HT Lifestyle hot new hair colour trends for your stunning New Year transformation.

1. Steel

Looking for an edge to go with your sharp short bob or sleek pixie hair? Steel is the hair colour you can go bold with to make a statement. Not just women, men too are increasingly being drawn to the rugged charm of Steel. Match the steel with fitted tailored suits or casuals and make a splash!

2. Pastel Peach

Peach Fuzz has been crowned ‘Color of 2024’ by Pantone. No reason why you shouldn’t rock Pastel Peach hair the whole year! After all, it’s the perfect shade to go with beachy waves, a messy bun or a slick straight bob. The dark-haired can pre-lighten their hair to enhance the peach shades and watch their hair transform with each level of fading.

3. Expensive Hazelnut

Get nutty in 2024 with this hair colour with its warm blend of cocoa, espresso and golden caramel tones, perfectly complementing a variety of skin tones, making it universally flattering. The natural-looking shade is the perfect in-between for those who can’t decide between chestnut and caramel brown.

4. Rich Bordeaux

Red is making a powerful comeback in 2024, so celebrate the colour with Rich Bordeaux hair! This bold shade blends burgundy-red and brown oak that adds warmth and vibrancy to naturally dark hair. You can either go all ‘Rich Bordeaux’ or just tint streaks of your hair with this shade to look timelessly glamorous.

5. Ginger Spice

This shade is for those who want a hair makeover but don’t want to give up on their stunning natural hair colour. For a Bright Ginger, don't forget to pre-lighten. A color-safe shampoo and conditioner will help you maintain the vibrancy of Ginger Spice highlights. Best suited with playful ponytails, high or low, or a carefree wolf cut to reflect your easygoing vibe.

6. Golden Glaze

Golden Glaze looks great on dark Indian hair as it blends dark and warm golden with light brown tones. This shade complements nearly every Indian skin tone and looks great with open or tied hair worn for formal or casual outings. Occasional deep conditioning treatments will keep your hair looking healthy and luminous. Choose between a low-maintenance shadow root or a high-shine finish with Golden Glaze.

Now that you’re on top of the hair-colour game for 2024, make sure to go and pick up your favourite shades and let your hair do all the talking for the year to come!