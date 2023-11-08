In the ever-evolving world of fashion and beauty, our hair is our ultimate canvas for self-expression and just as the seasons change, so do our moods, desires and the occasions that fill our lives with joy and excitement hence, what better way to celebrate these moments than with a dazzling, temporary hair colour transformation that reflects our unique style? The festive season is upon us and if you're looking for a way to spice up your celebrations, temporary hair colours might just be the answer. Seasonal switch-ups: Temporary hair colours for every occasion (Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurav Patnaik, Co-Founder and COO at Anveya Living, shared, “These one wash colours are like a breath of fresh air for your hair, adding a burst of colour without any long-term commitments or damage. Plus, they're an absolute game-changer when it comes to feeling unique and special during those special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, Eid or any other festive gathering. Now, let's bust a common myth - temporary hair colours aren't just about adding colour; they're versatile stylers too. Imagine the possibilities! You can give your braids a lively splash of pink or perfectly match your bun to your festive outfit. With temporary colours, your hair can be your artistic canvas and the only limit is your imagination.”

He suggested, “When it comes to picking the perfect shades, you're spoiled for choice. For instance, consider a delightful array of 10 vibrant matte and metallic shades. What's even more exciting is that you can mix these colours to create your very own personalised rainbow of shades. This means you're not just following trends; you're setting your own! The real beauty of temporary hair colours is in the name itself - they're temporary! With the festive season here, they're your ticket to a fun and fresh look without committing to it forever. It's like having a different hairstyle for every celebration without the fuss. So, why not take advantage of these fantastic temporary hair colours and make this festive season even more vibrant and exciting? Express yourself, create your style and turn heads with your unique, festive look. Remember, life's too short for dull and boring hair. Embrace the colours and let your hair shine bright during the most wonderful time of the year!”

Vipul Chudasama, Founder and Creative Director at Vipul Chudasama Salon & Academy, said, “As a hair artist, I believe that hair colour is not just a change; it reflects your inner spirit and the mood you want to convey. With the advent of temporary hair colour products, you can now effortlessly switch up your look to match the season, the celebration or simply your ever-evolving personal style.”

He advised, “Pastel shades like lavender, mint and rose gold for the spring season can help you embrace the season's renewal. Vivacious temporary colours like electric blue, fiery red or sunny yellow are great for summer! These shades capture the essence of fun, adventure and long, sun-soaked days at the beach. Autumn's arrival calls for a transition to warm, earthy tones like rich chestnut, fiery copper or deep burgundy. These hues harmonise with the changing leaves and cozy vibes of the season, allowing you to effortlessly blend in with the autumnal scenery. Lastly, icy shades like silver, frosty blue or platinum blonde are recommended for winter cool. These colours pair perfectly with holiday celebrations, too.”

No matter the occasion, temporary hair colours allow you to celebrate life's seasons and events while staying true to your unique style and beauty. So go ahead and try out that new look – your hair is your canvas!

