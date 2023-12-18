Planning to get inked on New Year? Check out 8 top tattoo trends set to make waves in 2024

In the year 2023, we have witnessed a great number of tattoo trends sweeping through the Indian tattoo community as well as the global tattoo industry. Categories like minimal tattoos, Fineline/single needle tattoo designs, and finger tattoos have been steadily gaining popularity. Tattoo trends are unpredictable in nature, some of it is similar to hairstyling and clothing trends which is close to impossible to predict, but certain tattoo choices such as name tattoos, infinity symbols, bird, anchor tattoo and religious motifs remain evergreen, showing no signs of fading away. If you're planning to get inked this year but aren't sure which tattoos are popular and which you should get, we're here to help.

(Also read: Top skincare trends that ruled in 2023: Microneedling, ceramides, laser treatments, hyaluronic injectables and more ) Planning to get inked on New Year? Explore 8 top tattoo trends for 2024(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

Tattoo trends to watch out for in 2024

Looking ahead to the canvas of 2024, Tattoo artist Saunak Roy from Devil'z Tattooz shared with HT Lifestyle a few upcoming tattoo trends which are likely to go viral over social media. So let’s dive into each category.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Micro-realistic tattoos

A micro-realistic tattoo is a tiny yet highly detailed and lifelike depiction inked onto the skin.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

Usually realistic tattoos used to be done in bigger sizes, but nowadays micro realism is also getting popular among the new generation of clients. The reason behind this preference is it’s small, intricate and doesn’t take up a lot of area of the skin, in short easier to hide if it needs to. But there are very few artists in the country currently who can execute these tattoo precisely so that it doesn’t smudge over time.

2. Minimal fineline tattoos

Minimal fineline tattoos feature delicate and slender ink strokes.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

A rising trend, mostly influenced by celebrity inks, involves placing small, randomly placed patch-style tattoos on different body parts. In most instances, it is done with a single needle and very thin lines. The lines are thin which essentially means it would have fewer pigments compared to a thick line tattoo. If we compare the two different styles, fine lines would always look lighter which gives the essence of light faded aesthetically pleasing look. Outlines of different objects like airplanes, flowers, hearts or finger tattoos are more popular in this genre.

3. Geometric tattoo sleeves

Geometric tattoo sleeves showcase intricate patterns and shapes.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

Geometric tattoo sleeves showcases a fusion of finesse and geometry, this trend is also getting popular day by day. Artists intricately weave geometric elements that sometimes look like an optical illusion. It usually includes elements introduced by the clients according to their preferences.

4. Abstract tattoos

Abstract tattoos feature non-representational and imaginative designs.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

While realism remains timeless, a contemporary choice involves clients opting for abstract representations of realistic images as their tattoo designs. Abstract designs might include linework or the sketchy effect. This choice allows artists to craft unique and sometimes imaginative designs, showcasing individuality and creativity in tattoo art.

5. Small colour tattoos

Small color tattoos are compact, vibrant ink designs that pack a punch of personality and expression in a limited space.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

Small coloured tattoos like flowers, butterflies etc will make up a good space in the market of 2024. The style is mainly popular in Korea. Indian clients get to know about them through Pinterest. But it is very important to choose the right artist as the process of making this kind of Tattoo is a bit tricky.

6. Ornamental tattoos

Ornamental tattoos showcase intricate and decorative designs.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

Ornamental tattoos are gaining popularity for their decorative appeal day by day for their resemblance to real jewellery. Crafted with precision, these designs accentuate the body's beauty. Every age group of clients get ornamental tattoos but I have observed it's more popular among older client.

7. Custom large-scale tattoos

Custom large-scale tattoos are uniquely tailored, expansive ink artworks crafted to suit individual preferences.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

In the year 2024, there might be a rise in full sleeve tattoos which are tailor made for the client. Clients seek one-of-a-kind designs that reflect their unique stories and personalities, emphasizing originality over generic overdone tattoo design. Bigger scale colour tattoos are also coming to India as there are a lot of young talented artists doing great work. So we hope to have big-scale coloured tattoos as well.

8. Cover-up tattoos

Cover-up tattoos are inked designs strategically created to conceal or transform existing tattoos.(Photo by tattoo artist Saunak Roy)

With respect to the industry's growth and awareness, cover-up tattoos are witnessing a surge among the tattoo community. There are lots of Clients who are opting to rejuvenate their decade-old ink or any childhood mistakes with fresh, refined designs. In coverups, we hide the older tattoo with a new design by inking over it, but sometimes it's very difficult to come up with a design that can solve the problem. In the year 2024, I expect to do more coverup tattoos than in 2023.

"Looking forward, there is high potential for trends such as anime-inspired tattoos and fluid designs which flows with the anatomy of the body, Japanese tattoo is likely to make waves in 2024. Meanwhile, the enduring charm of traditional categories like religious symbols, coloured and black-and-grey portraits, and mandala tattoo design will continue to hold their ground, underscoring the timelessness of these artistic expressions. Last but not the least as an artist in 2024, I look forward to more and more custom tattoo designs over copy-pasting from the internet. The industry will grow automatically if artists selflessly work towards their craft," says Saunak Roy.