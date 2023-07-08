5 top tattoo trends that are making waves in the artistic world

The tattoo industry is booming in India and people are rushing to their nearest tattoo parlours to get inked. In this dynamic landscape, where self-expression knows no bounds, tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike are pushing the boundaries of creativity and redefining traditional concepts. Many choose designs that resonate with them as a way to express their creativity and individuality. From exquisitely detailed minimalist designs that speak volumes in their simplicity, to mesmerizing watercolour ink creations that blur the line between body and canvas, these trends are captivating the imagination of both ink enthusiasts and seasoned artists. Prepare to be inspired as we unravel the diverse and mesmerizing tattoo trends. (Also read: Listicle: 10 tattoos and 10 beautiful, indelible stories they tell ) From mesmerizing minimalist designs to striking watercolor ink, a plethora of tattoo trends are currently making waves in the artistic realm. (Unsplash)

Five Top Tattoo Trends

Sunny Bhanushali, Founder and CEO of Aliens Tattoo shared with HT Lifestyle top tattoo trends that are making waves and leaving an indelible mark on the artistic landscape.

1. Religious Tattoos

A very large number of people opt to get tattoos that aptly reflect their spiritual beliefs. Realistic portraits of Lord Shiva, Buddha and small Trishul tattoos are some of the popular designs people opt to get. Some also get mantras tattooed along with the portraits, or opt for other religious symbols like the Om, mantras from religious texts or some other additional geometric designs that make the tattoo stand out from the rest. Having a religious tattoo is a beautiful way of reminding yourself that God is always with you.

2. Armband Tattoos

Another trend strongly dominating the industry is armband tattoos. They can feature various elements such as tribal patterns, floral motifs, geometric shapes, symbols, or even text. The placement of the armband tattoo can be anywhere along the arm, from the upper bicep to the forearm. Many people choose black armband tattoos because they are visible but can be hidden when necessary. They frequently have strong, black lines and geometric patterns. These patterns can be altered to symbolise many facets of the client's personality or beliefs.

3. Animal tattoos

A lot of people also opt to get tattoos of animals, be it pets or their spirit animals that hold special significance to the client. Pet tattoos can incorporate meaningful symbols associated with the animal or the bond between the owner and the pet. This may include paw prints, pet-related objects like collars or toys, or even specific symbols that hold personal significance. Some also opt to get bigger realistic portrait tattoos of majestic animals like lions, tigers, eagles, wolves etc. because the client can relate to them as their spiritual animal.

4. Calligraphy tattoos

Calligraphy tattoos showcase the beauty of artistic writing, where elegant and decorative scripts are used to create tattoos featuring words, phrases, or single characters. Calligraphy tattoos can be done in various lettering styles, such as classic scripts or Gothic, or more modern and creative variations. Each style has its own unique characteristics and aesthetic appeal. Sometimes they also incorporate symbols, characters, or pictorial elements that complement the lettering.

5. Mandala tattoos

Mandala tattoos are a popular type of body art that gets its inspiration from the detailed geometric patterns found in Buddhist and Hindu mandalas. Mandala tattoos come in different sizes and intricacies, from small and simple to large and detailed. The central point and symmetrical patterns are key components that make a mandala tattoo distinctive. Additionally, they can be placed anywhere on the body according to personal preference.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON