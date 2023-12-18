close_game
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat: New features of the 2nd train to be flagged off by PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 10:55 AM IST

The second edition of the advanced semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 2:15 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will flag off the second saffron colour Vande Bharat Express train connecting Varanasi and New Delhi. The train is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on December 20.(File)
The second edition of the advanced semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train will be flagged off at 2:15 pm. The train will pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching the national Capital.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence from December 20.

What are timings of Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Varanasi at 6 amand reach Prayagraj at 7:34am, Kanpur Central at 9:30am and New Delhi at 2:05pm.

On its return journey, the train will depart from New Delhi at 3pm, reaching Kanpur Central at 7:12pm, Prayagraj at 9:15pm and concluding its journey in Varanasi at 11:05pm.

The train will run six days a week, except on Thursday.

The first Vande Bharat train, which currently runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, starts from Delhi at 6am and reaches its destination station at 2pm. It departs for New Delhi at 3pm and reaches the destination at 11pm. It runs six days a week except Thursday.

What are new features in second Vande Bharat train?

In a statement, the Northern Railway said that the Vande Bharat train is saffron in colour and has multiple new features.

The train has superior passenger amenities such as onboard Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors and bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences.

According to the railways, the train also has diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds.

"It has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamp for germ-free supply of air. The intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy," the statement said.

