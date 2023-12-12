Bengaluru is likely to get another Vande Bharat Express soon as the railway board is planning to run a service between Karnataka’s capital and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This service has been in public demand for a long time as many people travel frequently between two cities. Vande Bharat Express likely to be started between Bengaluru-Coimbatore. Details

BJP leader and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the official announcement will come soon as Indian Railways is seriously considering starting a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

The timings of this Vande Bharat Express are yet to be announced and currently there is only one express train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Uday Express is currently operating in the morning with a travel time of roughly 7 hours. If Vande Bharat Express is announced between these two cities, timings are going to play an important role as the semi high speed train will be an expensive affair for regular commuters.

If launched, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and neighboring Tamil Nadu as there is already one such train that travels between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched this Vande Bharat train, the first such train in south India.

Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru and Hyderabad. Recently, the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended till Belagavi in north Karnataka, announced the Railway Ministry. This is expected to speed up and enhance the commute between the capital city and north Karnataka region. The Vande Bharat Express will reportedly take 7 hours 45 minutes to reach Belagavi from Bengaluru and it will be the fastest existing train to travel between the two cities of Karnataka.