Congress leaders on Saturday hailed the resounding victory of INDIA bloc parties in the assembly by-elections, attributing the BJP's dismal performance to its “arrogance, misgovernance and negative politics”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the bypoll results were also “strong evidence of the falling political credibility” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. As per the Election Commission of India, INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states. Dig Deeper Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

A SpiceJet staff member, who was arrested for slapping an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Jaipur Airport on Thursday, alleged that she was sexually harassed, which forced her to slap him. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the SpiceJet staff said, “I report for duty at the same time. Like every day, at 4:30am on 11th July, I was doing my work when ASI Giriraj Prasad came and said, ‘Give us a chance to take care of you (Humey bhi apna seva-paani ka mauka do)’. Then, when I asked him to call a lady constable for frisking. He again said, 'How much money will you charge for a night (Ek raat rukne ka kya logi)'.” Dig Deeper

Amitabh Bachchan is on a roll after the groundbreaking success of his latest film, Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. He recently celebrated the film beating the box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which released last year. Dig Deeper

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony brimming with sartorial glamour and international stars. From Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson to Bollywood's leading ladies, the event was a treasure trove of fashion inspiration that has everyone swooning. True to the Ambani tradition, the ceremony was adorned with rare gemstones, emeralds, and diamonds. While exquisite outfits and glamorous beauty looks were on display, it was the jewellery that truly stole the show. Dig Deeper

Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for her youngest son’s wedding last night. The diamond formed the centrepiece and the highlight of her five-strand necklace crafted out of brilliant solitaires. Dig Deeper