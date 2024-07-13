Man arrested for allegedly groping dozen, including minors, at water park in Canada

TORONTO: After an Indo-Canadian was charged last week in connection with a groping spree, two others have been alleged to be involved in cases related to sexual assault of a minor and voyeurism. Brampton resident Ajastar Singh, who faces multiple charges including that of voyeurism. (Peel Regional Police)

Last Sunday, a 25-year-old was arrested, though later released from custody, in connection with allegations that he groped a dozen persons, including minors, at a water park in Moncton in the province of New Brunswick.

Now, cases of other Indo-Canadians behaving badly have also come to the fore. On Friday, the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP said that 59-year-old Ajastar Singh has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the page of 16. He was charged in relation with an investigation which began in May last year.

On May 4, 2023, Surrey RCMP responded to a report that a 15-year-old female youth had been sexually assaulted at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, which is Surrey, British Columbia.

The suspect was an employee at the gurdwara. On July 4, Ajastar Singh was arrested for the two offences and appeared in court. He was released pending a future court date with multiple conditions, including no contact with children under the age of 16; not being at public areas where children under the age of 16 would likely be present; and not engaging in employment or volunteer work that involves working with children under the age of 16.

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police announced it had arrested 40-year-old Jagdev Kooner, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, and charged him with voyeurism, criminal harassment, and trespass at night. He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police said the investigation commenced in April into allegations that a Brampton resident was secretly filming unsuspecting victims in their residence during nighttime hours.

In the groping case, the alleged perpetrator was identified as a 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, in the province of Nova Scotia. He was arrested following the sexual assault incidents in Moncton. He was later released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 24.