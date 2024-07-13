Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Kalki 2898 AD beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's earnings in 15 days: ‘Quite amazing’

Amitabh Bachchan is on a roll after the groundbreaking success of his latest film, Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. He recently celebrated the film beating the box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which released last year. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post after attending Ambani wedding, talks about what is ‘lost, forgotten’) Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collection in 15 days.

Amitabh's celebratory tweet

Amitabh took to X on Saturday morning and reposted a bunch of tweets by fans claiming that Kalki 2898 AD crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide and in the process, beat Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh in the titular role. Among the tweets he reposted, one of them was by a Prabhas fan who shared a clip from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise and declared Prabhas supremacy as his Kalki 2898 AD beat Pathaan. Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Quite amazing.”

His celebratory tweet came hours after he met Shah Rukh at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on Friday evening. In a video now going viral, Shah Rukh is seen greeting both Amitabh and his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan by touching their feet. Interestingly, Amitabh and Jaya played Shah Rukh's parents in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Jaya also shared screen space with Shah Rukh in Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho. Amitabh and Shah Rukh also worked together on Aditya Chopra's 2000 romantic drama, Mohabbatein.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological and sci-fi action drama which released on June 27 in theatres around the world in six languages. Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

The movie, previously titled "Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Previously, Pathaan and Jawan, both starring Shah Rukh, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, and "KGF: Chapter 2", featuring Yash, earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.