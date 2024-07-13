‘Victory of people’: Mamata Banerjee on TMC sweeping Bengal assembly bypolls
Trinamool Congress emerged victorious on four assembly seats in West Bengal.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked the people after her party's victory in all four assembly constituencies in the recently concluded bypolls in the state. She highlighted that three out of four seats won by TMC belonged to BJP earlier.
"Three out of four seats were of BJP which have now been won by TMC... This victory is the victory of the people and I thank the people, we will dedicate this victory on July 21st...," said Mamata.
ALSO READ| Bypoll results: Rahul Gandhi says BJP's ‘web of fear’ broken; Chidambaram urges caution
As per the bypoll results declared by the Election Commission of India on Saturday for 13 assembly seats across seven states, the INDIA bloc won 10 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in two constituencies.
Trinamool Congress emerged victorious on four assembly seats. The party's candidates Krishna Kalyani won from Raiganj, Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin, Madhuparna Thakur from Bagda, and Supti Pandey from Maniktala.
Bypoll results for other parties
The Congress secured victory on both assembly seats- Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand.
In Himachal Pradesh, the grand old party won the Dehra and Nalagarh seats but lost Hamirpur to the BJP.
The Congress had fielded chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, Kamlesh Thakur, in Dehra, where she won by a margin of 9,399 votes against BJP’s Hoshyar Singh.
In the Nalagarh constituency, Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa defeated BJP’s KL Thakur by a margin of 8,990 votes. However, the Hamirpur seat went to the BJP where its leader Ashish Sharma defeated Congress' Pushpinder Verma, by a margin of 1,571 votes.
In Bihar, Independent candidate Shankar Singh won in Rupauli assembly constituency.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohinder Bhagat from Punjab’s Jalandhar West won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Sheetal Angural, by a margin of over 37,325 votes.
In Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi assembly constituency, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Anniyur Siva secured victory.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.