Evening briefing: Taliban shows interest in China's BRI, Ashok Gehlot denies rift in Congress and all the latest news

The acting commerce minister of Afghanistan, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, has announced the Taliban administration's interest in joining China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. He mentioned that a technical team from Afghanistan will hold discussions in China regarding this matter. Notably, no foreign government has officially recognized the Taliban regime since their takeover in 2021. However, China has taken steps to engage with the administration, becoming the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul last month. Afghanistan is seeking to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative. In return, Afghanistan can offer China access to untapped mineral wealth, while China can provide infrastructure development, technical support, and economic assistance to revitalize Afghanistan's economy. Security remains a top priority for the Taliban government in light of concerns about ISIS activities. Azizi also emphasized Afghanistan's readiness for Chinese investment, citing its mineral resources such as lithium, copper, and iron. On the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, Afghanistan, along with 34 other countries, expressed their commitment to collaborating on the digital economy and green development. Dig deeper Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi sits next to flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and China.(REUTERS)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has denied reports suggesting a rift between him and Sachin Pilot as the reason for the delay in ticket distribution ahead of the November 25 elections. Gehlot asserted that there were no differences within the state's Congress unit and clarified that he had not opposed any candidate from the Pilot camp. He stated that all decisions were being made based on consensus and that he was supporting Sachin Pilot's supporters. Gehlot mentioned that the delay was due to the opposition's concerns about the smooth decision-making process and noted that only the BJP was concerned about this.

Regarding his position as chief minister, Gehlot indicated that he was willing to step down but that the position seemed to remain with him. In 2018, the chief ministerial post was a major point of contention between Pilot and Gehlot, resulting in the unsuccessful 2020 rebellion in which Pilot lost his positions as deputy chief minister and state Congress president. The delay in finalizing the candidate list reportedly stems from differing opinions within the party on ticket distribution and candidate selection. Dig deeper

BJP unveils initial list of 40 key campaigners, including PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, for Chhattisgarh assembly election Dig deeper

Akhilesh Yadav asserts Opposition's 'INDIA' bloc remains at national-level, presses Congress for state-level clarity Dig deeper

KT Rama Rao labels Congress 'C Team' in Telangana, accusing them of being the ‘chor (thief) team’ Dig deeper

Southwest Monsoon withdraws from India, delayed by four days, says India Meteorological Department Dig deeper

UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Israel to extend solidarity and support after Hamas attack, following US President Joe Biden's recent visit Dig deeper

Israeli airstrike kills Jehad Mheisen, head of Hamas-led national security forces in Palestine Dig deeper

Shardiya Navratri, a vibrant Hindu festival spanning nine nights and ten days, is celebrated in India from October 15 to 24 this year. Devotees worship the nine manifestations of Maa Durga, including fierce Goddess Katyayani, seeking wisdom, harmony, and the removal of obstacles. Unmarried girls fast for the ideal spouse. The designated colour is green, symbolizing growth, nature, and peace. Devotees are advised to wake up early, take a bath, wear new clothes, and offer fresh flowers and honey to the goddess. Katyayani is celebrated for her role in defeating the demon king Mahishasura. Dig deeper

In a significant setback for Team India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the ongoing ICC World Cup. The incident occurred during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium when Pandya twisted his ankle while attempting to stop a straight drive by Litton Das. The medical team rushed onto the field as play was temporarily halted, and Pandya received treatment. Despite his efforts to complete his over, Pandya struggled with discomfort in his left ankle. Eventually, he left the field and was taken for scans. Former captain Virat Kohli took over Pandya's over, bowling for the first time in six years at the World Cup. Team India remains unbeaten in their first three World Cup games. Dig deeper

The first song from the upcoming film "The Archies" titled "Sunoh" was unveiled by director Zoya Akhtar. The song provides a glimpse into the lives of the characters portrayed by Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. "Sunoh" captures the essence of the 1960s' rock and roll era and is a bridge between the past and present, celebrating that iconic period through melody and lyrics. "The Archies" is a coming-of-age musical set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 1960s, and it will be available on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023. The film features a talented cast, including Dot, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Dig deeper

