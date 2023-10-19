Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance, puja vidhi, colour, samagri, timings, mantra and more

Maha Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a colourful Hindu festival that lasts for nine nights and ten days. This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India from October 15 to October 24. The nine manifestations of Maa Durga - Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Mahagauri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Shailputri, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri and Maa Chandraghanta - collectively known as Navdurga - are worshipped during this time by her devotees in India and around the world. The festival is marked by elaborate decorations, traditional dances, devotional music and fasting, creating an atmosphere of devotion, reflection and joy. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri colours 2023: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees ) Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance, puja vidhi and timing

The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated on Friday, October 20 and on this day devotees worship Goddess Katyayani. If you and your family members are celebrating this festival, you should know about Maa Katyayani. Here is all you need to know about the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, from its significance and puja vidhi to its schedule and samagri.

Shardiya Navratri Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani?

One of the most violent incarnations of Goddess Durga is Maa Katyayani. She is called Mahishasurmardini since the goddess killed the demon king Mahishasura. She is seen riding on a lion, holding a sword and a lotus flower in her left hand and Abhaya and Varada mudras in her right hand. Maa Katyayani is said to be the destroyer of evil. According to the Vamana Purana, the gods were angry with the demon Mahishasura and his misdeeds, so they joined together to create Maa Katyayani out of their combined energy. They made their anger visible as rays of energy that solidified in Katyayana Rishi's hermitage and were then given the correct form by him. Hence, the incarnation of Maa Durga is also known as Katyayani or the daughter of Katyayana.

Navratri Day 6 Significance:

Brihaspati is ruled by Maa Katyayani. She represents wisdom and harmony. The blessings of Goddess Katyayani are said to purify the sins of the devotees, drive out evil spirits and remove obstacles. In addition, unmarried girls fast to find a husband of their choice on the day Maa Katyayani is worshipped during Navratri.

Navratri Day 6 colour

The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is green, which represents harmony and growth. It also represents nature, fertility and peace. On this day, wearing green represents Katyayani's protection, bravery and well-being. On this day, wear green and pray to the Goddess to grant you serenity.

Navratri Day 6 puja timing:

This year, the sixth day of Navratri falls on Friday, October 20. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 04:44 AM and ends at 05:34 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:43 AM and end at 12:28 PM, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 01:59 PM and end at 02:45 PM. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 06:25 AM to 08:41 PM.

Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

Devotees are advised to get up early on the sixth day of Navratri, take a bath and put on new clothes. Clean the puja area and offer fresh flowers to the idol of Maa Katyayani. In addition, while chanting mantras and praying, devotees should hold lotus flowers in their palms and offer honey to the goddess as prasad and bhog to seek her blessings.

Navratri 2023 Day 6 Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Kavacha:

1. Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

2. Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

3. Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

4. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini।

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari॥

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini॥

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!