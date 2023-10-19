Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader Jehad Mheisen

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday killed Jehad Mheisen, the head of Hamas-led national security forces in Palestine. A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood. (AP)

Mheisen was killed along with several other family members at his house, Reuters reported quoting a Hamas-affiliated news agency.

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Major General Jehad Mheisen, Commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Gaza Strip, and his family were killed by the bombing of his house inside the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail