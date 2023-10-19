News / World News / Press freedom group says Taliban court has freed a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days

Press freedom group says Taliban court has freed a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days

ByHT Analytics
Oct 19, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Press freedom group says Taliban court has freed a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days

The press freedom group said it is now working to quickly reunite Mortaza Behboudi with his wife, Alexandra, in Paris.

HT Image
HT Image

“It is the end of a painful ordeal," said Christophe Deloire, the group's secretary general.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Behboudi was arrested on January 7, two days after he arrived in Afghanistan as part of a reporting assignment.

Behboudi was awarded the Bayeux Prize for War Correspondents last year for a series of reports about life in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.(AP) RUP RUP

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out