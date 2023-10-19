News / India News / PM Modi, Shah featured in BJP's first list of 40 campaigners for Chhattisgarh polls

PM Modi, Shah featured in BJP's first list of 40 campaigners for Chhattisgarh polls

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Apart from Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh, the formidable line-up of campaigners feature party stalwarts from the state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 40 campainers who will do the groundwork for the Chhattisgarh assembly election and ensure the saffron party makes a comeback in the state. The campainers' list has been released for the first phase of the election, which has the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union defence minster Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah among other senior party leaders.

PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah(Bloomberg)
PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah(Bloomberg)

Read more: Chhattisgarh election: 8 MLAs dropped, CM Baghel to contest from citadel

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The announcement set the stage for an intense poll battle in Chhattisgarh which holds a strong political significance. The state will witness elections in two phases – November 7 and 17. The election results will be announced on December 3.

Apart from Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh, the formidable line-up of campaigners feature party stalwarts from the state, which reflects its determination to secure a strong foothold in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress has turned to social media platforms, artificial intelligence and other similar modes to highlight the state government's performance. The ‘War Room’ of Congress is using up the influence of Instagram reels, content writers, video editors as well as telecallers, considering the BJP is likely to enter the battleground with a power-packed IT cell.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out