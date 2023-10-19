Rishi Sunak meets families of those held hostage by Hamas: ‘Parent's worst nightmare’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday arrived in Israel to show solidarity and support with Israel reeling from an October 7 rampage by Hamas militants. Sunak landed in Tel Aviv a day after US President Joe Biden met Israel's top leadership in the war-shed country. Rishi Sunak meets of family members of hostages being held by Hamas.(X/ @RishiSunak)

Sunak visited the families of those who were killed or being held hostage by the Hamas militants. "To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare. This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony. Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists,” he said in a post on X.

After landing at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Sunak said, "Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you."

According to his office, Sunak will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel said it would allow limited aid to reach Gaza from Egypt provided none of it benefited Hamas. But it repeated its position that it will open its own checkpoints to let in aid only when all of the more than 200 hostages captured by the militants were set free.

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 13th day on Thursday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began on October 7 including around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.