Taliban wants to formally join China's BRI, Pak's CPEC, seeks investment

Afghanistan's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi has said the Taliban administration wants to join China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. It will send a technical team to China for talks, he added. Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi. (REUTERS)

Since 2021, no governments in the world have recognised the Taliban government after it grabbed power with force. China, however, has been attempting to engage with the administration. Last month, it became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul.

Azizi told Reuters that they had requested China to allow Afghanistan to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative. He also said the two sides were holding technical discussions.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship section of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In order to better understand the issues against Afghanistan's joining the initiative, the Taliban administration will send a technical team to China, he added.

Afghanistan, which had been reeling with successive wars over decades, has seen relative peace since Taliban took over. However, the Taliban has been accused of human rights violations, especially against women.

While Afghanistan can offer China untapped mineral wealth, the communist regime can offer them infrastructural development and technical support, along with loans that can help kickstart the country's stalled economy.

He added China must invest in Afghanistan. He said the country was ready for investment.

"China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan... we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron," Azizi added.

Responding to security concerns emanating from ISIS, he said security was the top priority for the Taliban-run government.

"It is now possible to travel to provinces where there is industry, agriculture and mines that one previously could not visit... security can be guaranteed," Azizi added.

Afghanistan and 34 other countries agreed to work together on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.

With inputs from Reuters

