Morning briefing: Roads to Ayodhya sealed off; Meitei leaders harden stance, and all the latest news

In response to an overwhelming influx of pilgrims during the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the Ayodhya district administration has temporarily sealed off the temple town's borders. Enhanced security measures, including additional RAF and CRPF personnel, were deployed for crowd management. Blockades were set up 15 kilometers ahead of district borders to restrict traffic from various routes. Only emergency vehicles and those transporting perishable items are allowed entry. State-run buses and trains to Ayodhya were canceled. VIPs are urged to inform authorities before visiting due to the unprecedented crowd. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised cabinet members to avoid temple visits until March considering the current rush. Dig deeper Ayodhya: Devotees arrive at the Ram Mandir on a cold winter morning, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.(PTI)

36 legislators and two parliamentarians, all belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur, pledged to protect the state's integrity at a meeting organised by the radical group Arambai Tenggol. The oath-taking ceremony at Kangla Fort in Imphal included prominent figures such as Inner Manipur MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba. The Meitei leaders supported Arambai Tenggol's demands, including the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki militants, deportation of Myanmar refugees, and implementation of a National Register of Citizens. The move reflects a hardening stance amid recent violence and ethnic clashes in Manipur. The Union home ministry has dispatched a team for peace talks with various groups in the region. Dig deeper

Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has expressed optimism about India winning the upcoming five-match Test series against England, predicting a 4-1 victory for the home team. Kumble, speaking in a special interaction organised by Jio Cinema, expects all five Tests to produce results, provided the weather doesn't intervene. He anticipates England winning one match and India clinching the rest. Kumble also commented on the replacement of Virat Kohli by Rajat Patidar for the first two Tests, suggesting that Shreyas Iyer may have an edge over Patidar in the playing XI. India, led by Rohit Sharma, aims to continue its impressive home record against England in the series. Dig deeper

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has become the most-nominated living director in the history of the Academy Awards, earning his tenth nomination for Best Director with "Killers of the Flower Moon." This surpasses Steven Spielberg's nine nominations. Scorsese previously won the Best Director Oscar in 2006 for "The Departed." "Killers of the Flower Moon" secured ten nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Scorsese expressed gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the collaborative effort and the significance of telling the story of an American tragedy involving the Osage community. The acclaimed director competes with other nominees, including Christopher Nolan and Yorgos Lanthimos, in the Best Director category. Dig deeper

Deepika Padukone is turning heads with her stylish promotional looks for the upcoming film "Fighter" alongside co-star Hrithik Roshan. In her latest appearance, Deepika showcased an elegant boss babe look wearing an all-black oversized blazer and pants set. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the outfit is from The Frankie Shop. The black ensemble features a plunging V neckline, front button closures, notch lapel collars, and full-length sleeves. Deepika paired it with high-rise straight-leg flared pants. She accessorized with statement diamond rings and rhinestone-bow embellished black high-heeled pumps. Her makeup included feathered brows, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara, rouge, and a bold red lip shade, completing the glamorous look. Fans praised her stunning appearance on social media, with many commending her for bringing a sexy and ethereal vibe to the promotional event. Dig deeper

