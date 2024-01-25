Macron lands in Jaipur today; roadshow, Amber Fort visit with PM Modi scheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a roadshow in the Walled City and visit famous Jaipur monuments, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Amber fort and Albert Hall, on January 25, according to an official itinerary of their programme. A hoarding put up ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jaipur, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Macron is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebration on January 26. A day earlier, Macron and Modi will be in the Pink City for a six-hour visit that will not only promote Jaipur and Rajasthan as a major tourist destination for visitors from across the world but also showcase the spread of the digital economy in India.

French president Macron will arrive in Jaipur at 2.30pm, and will proceed to the Amber Fort, the 16th-century monument situated on the Aravalli range overlooking Jaipur. Amber fort and five others are part of the hill forts of Rajasthan that have been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A cultural programme will be put up for Macron showcasing Rajasthan’s folk heritage, officials said.

After Amber, Macron will arrive at Jantar Mantar at about 5.30pm, where he will be joined by Modi, who will arrive in Jaipur after his scheduled programme in Bulandshahr, UP.

The leaders will be given a guided tour of Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observatory built in 1730 by Sawai Jai Singh, the founder of Jaipur. The monument is also UNESCO World Heritage Site. The leaders will have tea at a roadside stall and make payments through UPI transaction.

Modi and Macron will hold a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate at around 6pm, and then visit the Hawa Mahal, which was built in 1799 by Sawai Pratap Singh. Macron is likely to make a purchase at a handicraft shop near the Hawa Mahal.

The heads of state will then head to the Rambagh Palace hotel, where they will hold bilateral talks. Modi will then host dinner for Macron, and the leaders will leave for Delhi at 8.50pm, as per the official tour programme.

Hectic preparations are underway in Jaipur for the high-profile visit of the two leaders. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage mayor Munesh Gurjar and officials were busy inspecting preparations on Wednesday.

Rukmini Riar, commissioner of the JMC Greater , said officials have been given charge of fixed areas to oversee preparations. “The officials have been directed to ensure that in their areas, all preparations for the VIP visit, like cleanliness, lighting, preparations for the cultural programme, putting flags along the route, and ensuring water and mobile toilets are taken care of,” she said.

The main roads from the airport to the Amber Fort are being cleaned and decorated with flowers. The main markets in the Walled City are being given a fresh coat of paint. and the roads are being cleaned and freed of encroachments. Amber Fort and City Palace will remain closed for visitors on January 25.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and deputy chief minister Diya Kumari took stock of the preparations on Tuesday. They visited the Walled City and the Amber fort and gave directions to officials to ensure there were no glitches.

Tight security is in place. Over 4,000 police personnel will deployed in the Walled City, at Amber Fort, and at the airport, said Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph. He said several roads will be closed and traffic routes will be diverted in view of the visit between 2pm and 7pm. Traffic restrictions have been put in place on the JLN road from the airport to the Walled City and Amber Fort. The Walled City has been made a no-vehicle, no-parking zone.

Prabhat Sharma, a resident of Johri Bazaar in the Walled City, said the traffic diversions caused a lot of inconvenience. “With main roads in the Walled City and JLN road being closed, the traffic on alternative routes was unmanageable and led to chaos,” he said.