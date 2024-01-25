Ram Lalla outfit maker's ‘divine connection’ and the 15-day jewellery challenge

The master artisan responsible for creating the exquisite jewellery adorning the idol of Shri Ram Lalla has shared the intricate process and challenges faced during the 15-16 day time frame for the creation. The meticulous craftsmanship began once the idol, skillfully carved by Arun Yogiraj, was finalised, Yatindra Mishra, who led a team of 132 skilled artists, said. Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya (sourced)

Mishra told ANI that he delved into the spiritual texts of Adhyatma Ramayan, Shrimad Valmiki Ramayan, Ramcharitmanas, and Yamunacharya's Alavandar Stotra to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of each ornament.

Speaking about the demanding timeline, Yatindra Mishra said, "We had very little time. We had only 15-16 days after the idol prepared by Arun Yogiraj was finalised."

"Adhyatma Ramayan, Shrimad Valmiki Ramayan, Ramcharitmanas, Yamunacharya's Alavandar Stotra, all of these were referred... 132 artists worked on it," he told ANI.

Mishra revealed that rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and gold were meticulously used to craft each ornament.

Manish Tripathi, the talented designer behind the regal outfit adorned by the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, said a divine connection guided him in this sacred task.

Explaining about the material and design of the outfit, Tripathi told PTI, "We got a pitambari (yellow) cloth prepared for the lord in Kashi (Varanasi),"

He added that along with silk, gold and silver wires were used in preparation of the clothing material.

"The embroidery done on the outfit has Vaishnavite symbols," the designer said.

Asked about the challenges faced in the conceptualisation and making of the outfit, Tripathi said, "The biggest challenge was to prepare a cloth which suits the grandeur of a prince and a god. I prayed to god to show me the way and he showed me signs and gave wisdom so that I could prepare apt clothing for him."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya during a grand ceremony on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"I have no words for the love people are showing me. I am so indebted to God for this opportunity. The stone used for making the idol of Lord Ram is from Mysuru district. I think it is Lord Ram's blessing that I got the opportunity," Arun Yogiraj told reporters on Wednesday.