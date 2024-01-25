close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Centre holds off stricter curbs for now even as Delhi's air quality turns severe

Centre holds off stricter curbs for now even as Delhi's air quality turns severe

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Stage 3 curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi experienced a concerning deterioration in its average air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, breaching the 400-mark, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality in Delhi turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday. (File Photo)
Air quality in Delhi turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The air quality index, ranging from 0 to 100 denoting 'good,' 100 to 200 as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 categorised as 'poor,' 300 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above as 'severe,' highlighted the severity of the situation in the national capital.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In response to the very poor air quality, the central government opted to monitor the situation for now before considering the implementation of stricter measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as forecasts indicated a potential improvement in the situation.

A sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a statement said that it “took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecast of meteorological conditions, as well as the projected air quality index by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).”

Based on these considerations, it was unanimously decided to monitor the situation for a brief period before contemplating Stage III of GRAP. Measures from Stages I and II of GRAP will continue, subject to ongoing evaluation.

The GRAP restrictions, previously lifted on January 18 due to improved air quality, may be reinstated based on the evolving scenario.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive strategy implemented to combat air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in India. GRAP outlines a series of measures and restrictions that can be implemented based on the severity of air quality.

Stage 3 restrictions involve a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR. Under Stage 3 of GRAP, a complete ban is imposed on diesel generators, while the use of coal and firewood in certain industries is prohibited.

The decision to implement specific measures under GRAP is based on the real-time air quality index (AQI) and other relevant factors like wind speed and rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On