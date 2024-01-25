Centre holds off stricter curbs for now even as Delhi's air quality turns severe

Delhi experienced a concerning deterioration in its average air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, breaching the 400-mark, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality in Delhi turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The air quality index, ranging from 0 to 100 denoting 'good,' 100 to 200 as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 categorised as 'poor,' 300 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above as 'severe,' highlighted the severity of the situation in the national capital.

In response to the very poor air quality, the central government opted to monitor the situation for now before considering the implementation of stricter measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as forecasts indicated a potential improvement in the situation.

A sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a statement said that it “took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecast of meteorological conditions, as well as the projected air quality index by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).”

Based on these considerations, it was unanimously decided to monitor the situation for a brief period before contemplating Stage III of GRAP. Measures from Stages I and II of GRAP will continue, subject to ongoing evaluation.

The GRAP restrictions, previously lifted on January 18 due to improved air quality, may be reinstated based on the evolving scenario.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive strategy implemented to combat air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in India. GRAP outlines a series of measures and restrictions that can be implemented based on the severity of air quality.

Stage 3 restrictions involve a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR. Under Stage 3 of GRAP, a complete ban is imposed on diesel generators, while the use of coal and firewood in certain industries is prohibited.

The decision to implement specific measures under GRAP is based on the real-time air quality index (AQI) and other relevant factors like wind speed and rainfall.