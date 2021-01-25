Live Updates: On R-Day eve, Jeevan Raksha Awards conferred

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union home ministry released a list naming police officers, defence personnel, and children who have been chosen for awards for their exceptional achievement in a particular field/discipline, gallantry and bravery. These awards include the Padma awards, gallantry awards, president’s police medals, correctional services awards, Pradhan mantri rashtriya bal puraskar, president’s fire medals, home guard and civil defence honours and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in the country and comprise of three categories based on the scale of the awardee's achievement - the highest being Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan, and lastly, Padma Shri.

The Gallantry Awards are given to honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces and other lawfully constituted forces and civilians. The Gallantry Awardees are honoured with a total of six awards for their show of gallantry and valiance. The Param Vir Chakra, given for displaying acts of valour during wartime, is India's highest military decoration. The Ashoka Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are peacetime awards. Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra are wartime awards.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for "gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals" to any member of a police service in India without regard to rank or time in service.

President Ram Nath Kovind also approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the Republic Day to 52 officials.

The government also confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

The President’s fire medals are awarded to fire personnel with two medals - one for gallantry, and another for distinguished service. Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel are honoured with the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Gallantry Medal and the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Government of India awards civilians, law enforcement and defence personnel who save lives - from drowning, electrocution, fire accidents or in rescue operations with the Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Jeevan Raksha Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak awards, an offshoot of the Ashoka Chakra series of Gallantry awards. The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak awarded for conspicuous courage in saving life under circumstances of very great danger to the life of the rescuer has been conferred posthumously to Shri Muhammed Mohsin from Kerala. The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak which is awarded for courage and promptitude in saving life under circumstances of great danger to the life of the rescuer has been awarded to 8 people. The Jeevan Raksha Padak which is awarded for courage and promptitude in saving life under circumstances of grave bodily injury to the rescuer has been awarded to 31 people.