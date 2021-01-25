Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel conferred to 52. Full list here
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the Republic Day to 52 officials. Here’s the full list of the awardees:
President’s Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service
1. Saji Kumar J., assistant superintendent Gr.II - Kerala
2. MV Thomas, deputy superintendent- Kerala
3. Gopal Prasad Tamrakar, superintendent- Madhya Pradesh
4. Ramesh Chandra Arya, superintendent - Madhya Pradesh
5. Mahavir Singh Rawat, deputy superintendent- Madhya Pradesh
6. Sujata Das, district probation officer- Odisha
7. Debaraj Pradhan, chief warder- Odisha
8. Maheswar Behera, warder- Odisha
9. Arvind Kumar Singh, senior superintendent, Uttar Pradesh
10. Mohd. Akram Khan, superintendent - Uttar Pradesh
11. Ved Prakash, assistant superintendent- Delhi
12. Shivli Ram Meena, head warder- Delhi
Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service
1. Arun Kumar, chief head warder- Andhra Pradesh
2. Arigela Ratna Raju, head warder- Andhra Pradesh
3. Brajen Das, superintendent- Assam
4. Deendayal Dhruw, head warder, Chhattisgarh
5. Pushplata Bhagat, warder- Chhattisgarh
6. Ajit Singh, sub assistant superintendent jail- Haryana
7. Dilip Kumar Bhan, section officer- Jammu & Kashmir
8. Iqbal Ahmed, warder (SG)- Jammu & Kashmir
9. B Suresha, assistant superintendent- Karnataka
10. MS Kumar, assistant jailor- Karnataka
11. Antony K, assistant superintendent Gr.II- Kerala
12. Sam Thankayyan, DIG of prisons- Kerala
13. TK Janardhanan Nambiar, deputy superintendent- Kerala
14. Ajay Bahadur Singh, head warder- Madhya Pradesh
15. Rampal Singh, warder- Madhya Pradesh
16. Iqbal Ahmed, head warder- Madhya Pradesh
17. Uttam Vishwanath Gawde, havildar- Maharashtra
18. Santosh Babla Manchekar, havildar- Maharashtra
19. Baban Namdev Khandare, havildar- Maharashtra
20. Thamsel Lamkang, chief head warder- Manipur
21. W Chaoba Singh, head warder- Manipur
22. D Ramesh, warder- Odisha
23. Bhagaban Pradhan, warder- Odisha
24. Govind Singh, superintendent Gr.II- Rajasthan
25. Ajeet Singh, deputy jailor- Rajasthan
26. Chotu Singh, warder, Rajasthan
27. Nim Tshering Bhutia, sub jailor- Sikkim
28. M Sakthivel, deputy jailor, Tamil Nadu
29. R Joseph Antony, grade I warder- Tamil Nadu
30. V Chandraiah, chief head warder-Telangana
31. Gaddam Somasekhar Reddy, chief head warder- Telangana
32. G Dynamma, chief head warder- Telangana
33. Bidhu Dutt Pandey, superintendent- Uttar Pradesh
34. Anand Kumar, head jail warder- Uttar Pradesh
35. Amal Karmakar, head warder-West Bengal
36. Ramesh Paswan, head warder-West Bengal
37. Uttam Saha, warder-West Bengal
38. Hari Prasad, head warder-Delhi
39. Dharamvir, head warder-Delhi
Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry
1. Late Sukhdas Swami, warder- Rajasthan
