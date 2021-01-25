Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel conferred to 52. Full list here

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the Republic Day to 52 officials. Here’s the full list of the awardees:

President’s Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service

1. Saji Kumar J., assistant superintendent Gr.II - Kerala

2. MV Thomas, deputy superintendent- Kerala

3. Gopal Prasad Tamrakar, superintendent- Madhya Pradesh

4. Ramesh Chandra Arya, superintendent - Madhya Pradesh

5. Mahavir Singh Rawat, deputy superintendent- Madhya Pradesh

6. Sujata Das, district probation officer- Odisha

7. Debaraj Pradhan, chief warder- Odisha

8. Maheswar Behera, warder- Odisha

9. Arvind Kumar Singh, senior superintendent, Uttar Pradesh

10. Mohd. Akram Khan, superintendent - Uttar Pradesh

11. Ved Prakash, assistant superintendent- Delhi

12. Shivli Ram Meena, head warder- Delhi

Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service

1. Arun Kumar, chief head warder- Andhra Pradesh

2. Arigela Ratna Raju, head warder- Andhra Pradesh

3. Brajen Das, superintendent- Assam

4. Deendayal Dhruw, head warder, Chhattisgarh

5. Pushplata Bhagat, warder- Chhattisgarh

6. Ajit Singh, sub assistant superintendent jail- Haryana

7. Dilip Kumar Bhan, section officer- Jammu & Kashmir

8. Iqbal Ahmed, warder (SG)- Jammu & Kashmir

9. B Suresha, assistant superintendent- Karnataka

10. MS Kumar, assistant jailor- Karnataka

11. Antony K, assistant superintendent Gr.II- Kerala

12. Sam Thankayyan, DIG of prisons- Kerala

13. TK Janardhanan Nambiar, deputy superintendent- Kerala

14. Ajay Bahadur Singh, head warder- Madhya Pradesh

15. Rampal Singh, warder- Madhya Pradesh

16. Iqbal Ahmed, head warder- Madhya Pradesh

17. Uttam Vishwanath Gawde, havildar- Maharashtra

18. Santosh Babla Manchekar, havildar- Maharashtra

19. Baban Namdev Khandare, havildar- Maharashtra

20. Thamsel Lamkang, chief head warder- Manipur

21. W Chaoba Singh, head warder- Manipur

22. D Ramesh, warder- Odisha

23. Bhagaban Pradhan, warder- Odisha

24. Govind Singh, superintendent Gr.II- Rajasthan

25. Ajeet Singh, deputy jailor- Rajasthan

26. Chotu Singh, warder, Rajasthan

27. Nim Tshering Bhutia, sub jailor- Sikkim

28. M Sakthivel, deputy jailor, Tamil Nadu

29. R Joseph Antony, grade I warder- Tamil Nadu

30. V Chandraiah, chief head warder-Telangana

31. Gaddam Somasekhar Reddy, chief head warder- Telangana

32. G Dynamma, chief head warder- Telangana

33. Bidhu Dutt Pandey, superintendent- Uttar Pradesh

34. Anand Kumar, head jail warder- Uttar Pradesh

35. Amal Karmakar, head warder-West Bengal

36. Ramesh Paswan, head warder-West Bengal

37. Uttam Saha, warder-West Bengal

38. Hari Prasad, head warder-Delhi

39. Dharamvir, head warder-Delhi

Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry

1. Late Sukhdas Swami, warder- Rajasthan