IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Republic Day 2021: Check full list of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence medals awardees
The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel. (HT File (Representative image))
The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel. (HT File (Representative image))
india news

Republic Day 2021: Check full list of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence medals awardees

As many as 54 personnel are being awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Check full list here
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:10 PM IST

The Union ministry of home affairs on Monday, on the eve of the Republic Day, announced the names of the fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel who will be awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind. On the 72nd Republic day, the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to two personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry. The President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to 13 personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is being given to 50 personnel for their distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, as many as 54 personnel are also being awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Of them, the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to three personnel and the President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to four personnel and 47 personnel respectively.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

Delhi

1. Satyavan - station officer

2. Mahabir Singh - leading fireman

3. Late Amit Kumar - fire operator

4. Manjeet Rana - fire operator

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Late Rattan Chand - leading fireman

2. Late Mohmad Aslam - SG fireman

3. Late Vimal Raina - fireman

Tamil Nadu

1. Late Rajkumar Rajenderan - fireman

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

Karnataka

1. Suganagouda- fireman driver

Odisha

1. Kasyap Kumar Pattanaik - leading fireman

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

Daman & Diu

1. Amratlal Carsane - assistant director

Delhi

1. Rajesh Panwar - chief fire officer

2. Sanjay Kumar Tomar - deputy chief fire officer

Karnataka

1. Basavanna Chikka Basavaiah - deputy director

2. Praveen - assistant fire station officer

Kerala

1. George TA - assistant station officer

Maharashtra

1. Devendra Prabhakar Potphode - chief fire officer

Odisha

1. Kamala Kanta Puhan - leading fireman

Sikkim

1. Indra Kumar Rai- deputy chief fire officer

CISF, MHA

1. Pratap Singh Rawat - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

2. Harisha Srinivasa - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

3. Hambir Singh - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

NFSC, MHA

1. Jagdish Faqirchand Bathav - junior demonstrator


Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

Andaman & Nicobar

1. Moti Lal Paul - sub-inspector (station officer)

Arunachal Pradesh

1. Mali Buru - station officer

Assam

1. Gakul Chandra Das - sub-officer

2. Bipul Kumar Das - leading fireman

Bihar

1. Krishna Prasad Singh - fire station officer

2. Sudama Ram - leading driver

Daman & Diu

1. Tulcidas Mangari - assistant station fire officer

Delhi

1. Rajesh Kumar - assistant divisional officer

2. Yashwant Singh Meena - station officer

3. Ram Pal - leading fireman

4. Subhash Chander Barthwal - assistant wireless officer

Himachal Pradesh

1. Ashok Kumar - sub fire officer

Jammu & Kashmir

1. Puran Singh - leading fireman

2. Satpal Khajuria - leading fireman

Karnataka

1. G Krishnoji - fire station officer

2. Bangera Yogesh Padmayya - Leading Fireman

3. M Tulasairamappa - fireman driver

4. Bedrala Ravindranath Rajesh - fireman

Kerala

1. Abdul Rasheed K - regional fire officer

2. Nasar P - senior fire and rescue officer

Maharashtra

1. Sanjay Dadaji Pawar - in charge chief fire officer

2. Dharmaraj Narayanrao Nakod - assistant station officer

3. Rajaram Kalu Kedari - leading fireman

Meghalaya

1. Wanlambok Lapang- leading fireman

Mizoram

1. Vanlalruala - leading fireman

Nagaland

1. AW Jamir - inspector(fire)

Odisha

1. Sarat Chandra Mallick - assistant fire officer

2. Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik - station officer

3. Prakash Kumar Behera - leading fireman

4. Balabhadra Dehury - driver havildar

Sikkim

1. Vishal Kumar Gurung - chief fire officer

Tamil Nadu

1. Rathakrishnan Alagirisamy Raju - station officer

2. Angamuthu Muthusamy - driver mechanic

3. Muralidharan Naamath Cottatta - fireman driver

4. Chellapandi Pitchai - fireman

Telangana

1. Yagna Narayana Annapareddy - district fire officer

2. Jagadishwar Katta - leading fireman

Uttar Pradesh

1. Santosh Kumar Rai - chief fire officer

Uttarakhand

1. Daya Kishan - fire station second officer

2. Kunwar Singh Rana - leading fireman

West Bengal

1. Satyabrata Roy - station officer

2. Sk.Emamul Hossain - sub-officer

3. Rabin Kundu - leader

4. Milan Kumar Dutta - fire operator

CISF, MHA

1. Shiv Pratap - assistant commandant (fire)

2. Manjunatha R - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

NFSC, MHA

1. Ramesh Ramaji Dharne - fire and rescue operator

M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas

1. Dansingh Madavsingh Chaudhary - chief fireman

2. Naizu Ambatt Varkey - deputy general manager (fire and safety)

3. Deba Kanta Baruah - supervisor (fire service)


President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry

Odisha

1. Late Banawasi Moharana - home guard

Rajasthan

1. Late Kewal Singh - border home guard volunteer

2. Late Bhawani Singh - border home guard volunteer


President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service

Delhi

1. Baljit Singh Solanki - addl. chief warden

Himachal Pradesh

1. Priya Brat Sharma - company commander

Odisha

1. Pradip Kumar Pattanaik - HG company commander

2. Sudam Charan Pattanaik - HG platoon commander


Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service

Andaman & Nicobar

1. Annakutty Thomas - HG(R)/154

2. G NeelaVeni - HG(R)/186

Assam

1. Hemanga Talukdar - junior staff officer

2. Paresh Chandra Pathak - Subedar

3. Atul Chandra Barman - platoon commander

4. Mahadev Sharmah - platoon commander

5. Gopal Chandra Das - post warden

Bihar

1. Abhay Kumar Sinha - home guard

2. Laliteshwar Prasad - home guard

Chandigarh

1. Sukhvir Singh - HG Platoon Sergeant

Chhattisgarh

1. Sanjay Kumar Mishra - district commandant

2. Narsingh Netam - district commandant

3. Jitendra Kumar Mishra - company quarter master

4. Jeevan Lal Kannoje - Naik

5. Gulab Singh Rajput - Lance Naik

6. Govind Prakash Tawar - HG Sainik

Delhi

1. Jeetendar Kumar Mahto - junior instructor

2. Hirdesh Kumar Chauhan - field messenger

3. Iqbal Singh Jagdeva - senior chief warden

Goa

1. Minaxi Anant Kubal - Hon platoon commander

2. Nayan Dipu Velingkar - HG volunteer

Gujarat

1. Rajesh Kumar Keshavlal Bhoi - Sr instructor

2. Kantibhai Ambalal Patel - junior staff officer

3. Lalitchandra Harishankar Vyas - sub-inspector instructor

4. Tejabhai Ramjibhai Solanki - Havaldar

5. Karansinh Shivsinh Kumpavat (retd) - second in command

6. Ashoksinh Laxmansinh Jadeja - subedar company commander

7. Arvindbhai Ganpatbhai Benkar - naib subedar platoon commander

Haryana

1. Mohit Sharma - chief warden

Himachal Pradesh

1. Virender Singh Mehta - platoon commander

2. Nageshwar Kumar- platoon commander

Madhya Pradesh

1. Manish Singh Chauhan- Sr staff officer

2. Mahesh Kumar Pandre - divisional commandant

3. Priti Bala Singh - divisional commandant

Meghalaya

1. Thioris Sulein - havildar

2. Pherson Ranee - lance naik

3. Md Faruq Hussain - fireman

Odisha

1. Rajkumar Pal - platoon commander

2. Bhawani Sankar Kanhar - home guard

3. Sisirakant Sahu - home guard

4. Akshaya Kumar Nayak - home guard

Rajasthan

1. Ravindra Singh Chauhan - company commander

2. Shashi Shekhar Sharma - platoon commander

Tripura

1. Akhil Debbarma - HG volunteer

Uttarakhand

1. Lalit Mohan Joshi - divisional commandant

2. Chandrakishore - Inspector

Ministry of railway

1. B Baskar - Sr CD inspector

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day
app
Close
e-paper
The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel. (HT File (Representative image))
The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel. (HT File (Representative image))
india news

Check full list of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence medals awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:10 PM IST
As many as 54 personnel are being awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Check full list here
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kerala gold smuggling case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.(PTI)
The Kerala gold smuggling case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The court granted him bail because the customs department didn't file the charge sheet in the case. But Sivasankar will remain in the prison because the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) still exists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PIL urged the top court to set up a media tribunal to adjudicate upon complaints against media, particularly the electronic one.(File photo)
The PIL urged the top court to set up a media tribunal to adjudicate upon complaints against media, particularly the electronic one.(File photo)
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, others on plea against electronic media

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:00 PM IST
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, agreed to hear the PIL and sought the responses of the government and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The least registration in the ESI scheme for both men and women in the formal sector came in the month of April 2020.(Representational photo)
The least registration in the ESI scheme for both men and women in the formal sector came in the month of April 2020.(Representational photo)
india news

NSO releases employment outlook report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST
In all the three schemes, the number of new registrations increased after June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders at the farmers' rally in Mumbai on Monday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders at the farmers' rally in Mumbai on Monday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
india news

'Those in power do not care for farmers': Sharad Pawar at Mumbai rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:09 PM IST
No Shiv Sena leader is present at the venue of the public meeting. The Sena's youth wing leader Rahul Londhe has been sent as party's representative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday blamed the central government for Chinese intrusion into India.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday blamed the central government for Chinese intrusion into India.(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for being tight-lipped on Chinese intrusion

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Gandhi had further alleged that China has understood that Indian economy is on its knees, and every action of the government is designed to strengthen five-six big business people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

UP withdraws transfer petition on unlawful conversion ordinance from SC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The state wanted these petitions to be heard along with two petitions pending in the Supreme Court on which notice has already been issued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind virtually addresses the 11th National Voters’ Day, organised by the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind virtually addresses the 11th National Voters’ Day, organised by the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

President Kovind, PM Modi hail ECI’s contribution on National Voters’ Day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:01 PM IST
President Kovind conferred the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and also launched the Election Commission of India’s web radio: ‘Hello Voters’ – an online digital radio service
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Man arrested for rape of 6-year-old girl in MP’s Bhind district

By Shiv Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The man was booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC and other relevant sections of POCSO Act on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The truck was slapped a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 for overloading with an additional fine of(HT image)
The truck was slapped a penalty of 20,000 for overloading with an additional fine of(HT image)
india news

Surat woman to travel 10,000 km on truck to provide essentials to needy on R-Day

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Durriya Mustafa Tapia, the founder of Movers Charity Trust, will drive a truck, covering 13 states in 35 days across the country including 4,500 underprivileged villages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police personnel stand guard during a protest by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Delhi Police personnel stand guard during a protest by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
india news

Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel conferred to 52. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Here is the full list of awardees of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposed model of the new Parliament. (PTI)
The proposed model of the new Parliament. (PTI)
india news

Parliament: New chambers to provide better ‘line of sight’ for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:24 PM IST
In the existing Lok Sabha chamber, key sections of the treasury bench and the Opposition rows face each other but the table of the secretariat, that is placed between them, blocks the view from both sides
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (AFP)
Representational Image. (AFP)
india news

India offers Covid-19 vaccination to diplomats of foreign missions, families

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:41 PM IST
A letter sent to foreign missions by the protocol division of the external affairs ministry last week sought names and details of diplomats and family members who want to be vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interaction began with the Prime Minister talking to mountain climber Kaamya Kartikeyan.(PTI)
The interaction began with the Prime Minister talking to mountain climber Kaamya Kartikeyan.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The interaction took place in presence of the Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The plea said media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP