Wrestler Virender Singh among 102 Padma Shri awardees. Check full list here

As many as --- people were conferred with the Padma Shri awards on the eve of Republic Day on Monday. Awardees were recognised for their distinguished service in the fields of arts, sports, social work, public affairs and literature etc.

One of the highest civilian awards, the Padma awards are conferred every year by the President since 1954. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured --- people this year with the Padma Vibhushan award and --- were conferred the Padma Bhushan award.

The Padma awards, unlike the gallantry awards, are not normally conferred posthumously. However, in highly deserving cases, the Government could consider giving an award posthumously.

Here is the full list of people conferred Padma Shri award:

﻿Shri Gulfam Ahmed

Art

Uttar Pradesh





Ms. P. Anitha

Sports

Tamil Nadu





Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu

Art

Andhra Pradesh





Shri Subbu Arumugam

Art

Tamil Nadu





Shri Prakasarao Asavadi

Literature and Education

Andhra Pradesh





Ms. Bhuri Bai

Art

Madhya Pradesh





Shri Radhe Shyam Barle

Art

Chhattisgarh





Shri Dharma Narayan Barma

Literature and Education

West Bengal





Ms. Lakhimi Baruah

Social Work

Assam





Shri Biren Kumar Basak

Art

West Bengal





Ms. Rajni Bector

Trade and Industry

Punjab





Shri Peter Brook





Art

United Kingdom





Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak

Social Work

Mizoram





Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat

Art

Assam





Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty

Public Affairs

Assam





Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay

Literature and Education

West Bengal





Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)

Social Work

Uttar Pradesh





Shri Tsultrim Chonjor

Social Work

Ladakh





Ms. Mouma Das

Sports

West Bengal





Shri Srikant Datar

Literature and Education

United States of America





Shri Narayan Debnath

Art

West Bengal





Ms. Chutni Devi

Social Work

Jharkhand





Ms. Dulari Devi

Art

Bihar





Ms. Radhe Devi

Art

Manipur





Ms. Shanti Devi

Social Work

Odisha





Shri Wayan Dibia

Art

Indonesia





Shri Dadudan Gadhavi

Literature & Education

Gujarat





Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane

Art

Maharashtra





Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Literature and Education

Haryana





Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder

Literature and Education

West Bengal





Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary

Literature and Education

Assam





Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa

Sports

Arunachal Pradesh





Ms. Purnamasi Jani

Art

Odisha





Matha B. Manjamma Jogati

Art

Karnataka





Shri Damodaran Kaithapram

Art

Kerala





Shri Namdeo C Kamble

Literature and Education

Maharashtra





Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *

(Posthumous)

Art

Gujarat





Shri Rajat Kumar Kar

Literature and Education

Odisha





Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap

Literature and Education

Karnataka





Ms. Prakash Kaur

Social Work

Punjab





Shri Nicholas Kazanas

Literature and Education

Greece





Shri K Kesavasamy





Art

Puducherry





Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan

Art

Jammu and Kashmir





Shri Lakha Khan

Art

Rajasthan





Ms. Sanjida Khatun

Art

Bangladesh





Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar

Art

Goa





Ms. Niru Kumar

Social Work

Delhi





Ms. Lajwanti





Art

Punjab





Shri Rattan Lal

Science and Engineering

United States of America





Shri Ali Manikfan

Others-Grassroots Innovation

Lakshadweep





Shri Ramachandra Manjhi

Art

Bihar





Shri Dulal Manki

Art

Assam





Shri Nanadro B Marak

Others- Agriculture

Meghalaya





Shri Rewben Mashangva

Art

Manipur





Shri Chandrakant Mehta

Literature and Education

Gujarat





Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal

Medicine

Punjab





Shri Madhavan Nambiar

Sports

Kerala





Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal

Social Work

Rajasthan





Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav

Medicine

Delhi





Dr. J N Pande

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Delhi





Shri Solomon Pappaiah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Tamil Nadu





Ms. Pappammal

Others- Agriculture

Tamil Nadu





Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi

Medicine

Odisha





Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra





Shri Girish Prabhune

Social Work

Maharashtra





Shri Nanda Prusty

Literature and Education

Odisha





Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar

Art

Kerala





Shri Balan Putheri

Literature and Education

Kerala





Ms. Birubala Rabha

Social Work

Assam





Shri Kanaka Raju

Art

Telangana





Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

Art

Tamil Nadu





Shri Satyaram Reang

Art

Tripura





Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar

Sagdeo

Medicine

Kerala





Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh





Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay

Medicine

Uttarakhand





Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal

Social Work

Maharashtra





Shri Chaman Lal Sapru

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jammu and Kashmir





Shri Roman Sarmah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Assam





Shri Imran Shah

Literature and Education

Assam





Shri Prem Chand Sharma

Others- Agriculture





Uttarakhand





Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat

Literature and Education

Rajasthan





Shri Ram Yatna Shukla

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh





Shri Jitender Singh Shunty

Social Work

Delhi





Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh

Art

Himachal Pradesh





Shri Kartar Singh

Art

Punjab





Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh

Medicine

Bihar





Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh

Others-Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh





Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh

Sports

Uttar Pradesh





Shri Virender Singh

Sports

Haryana





Ms. Mridula Sinha

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar





Shri K C Sivasankar

(Posthumous)

Art

Tamil Nadu





Guru Maa Kamali Soren

Social Work

West Bengal





Shri Marachi Subburaman

Social Work

Tamil Nadu





Shri P Subramanian

(Posthumous)

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu





Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi





Art

Andhra Pradesh





Shri Kapil Tiwari

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh





Father Vallés

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Spain





Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Tamil Nadu





Shri Sridhar Vembu

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu





Shri K Y Venkatesh





Sports

Karnataka





Ms. Usha Yadav

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh





Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

Public Affairs

Bangladesh