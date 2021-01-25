IND USA
Deaf Olympic Gold medalist wrestler Virender Singh poses for a portrait with his medals at his akhara near Sadar Bazar in New Delhi.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Deaf Olympic Gold medalist wrestler Virender Singh poses for a portrait with his medals at his akhara near Sadar Bazar in New Delhi.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Wrestler Virender Singh among 102 Padma Shri awardees. Check full list here

The Padma awards, unlike the gallantry awards, are not normally conferred posthumously. However, in highly deserving cases, the Government could consider giving an award posthumously.
As many as --- people were conferred with the Padma Shri awards on the eve of Republic Day on Monday. Awardees were recognised for their distinguished service in the fields of arts, sports, social work, public affairs and literature etc.

One of the highest civilian awards, the Padma awards are conferred every year by the President since 1954. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured --- people this year with the Padma Vibhushan award and --- were conferred the Padma Bhushan award.

Here is the full list of people conferred Padma Shri award:

﻿Shri Gulfam Ahmed

Art

Uttar Pradesh


Ms. P. Anitha

Sports

Tamil Nadu


Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu

Art

Andhra Pradesh


Shri Subbu Arumugam

Art

Tamil Nadu


Shri Prakasarao Asavadi

Literature and Education

Andhra Pradesh


Ms. Bhuri Bai

Art

Madhya Pradesh


Shri Radhe Shyam Barle

Art

Chhattisgarh


Shri Dharma Narayan Barma

Literature and Education

West Bengal


Ms. Lakhimi Baruah

Social Work

Assam


Shri Biren Kumar Basak

Art

West Bengal


Ms. Rajni Bector

Trade and Industry

Punjab


Shri Peter Brook


Art

United Kingdom


Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak

Social Work

Mizoram


Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat

Art

Assam


Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty

Public Affairs

Assam


Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay

Literature and Education

West Bengal


Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)

Social Work

Uttar Pradesh


Shri Tsultrim Chonjor

Social Work

Ladakh


Ms. Mouma Das

Sports

West Bengal


Shri Srikant Datar

Literature and Education

United States of America


Shri Narayan Debnath

Art

West Bengal


Ms. Chutni Devi

Social Work

Jharkhand


Ms. Dulari Devi

Art

Bihar


Ms. Radhe Devi

Art

Manipur


Ms. Shanti Devi

Social Work

Odisha


Shri Wayan Dibia

Art

Indonesia


Shri Dadudan Gadhavi

Literature & Education

Gujarat


Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane

Art

Maharashtra


Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Literature and Education

Haryana


Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder

Literature and Education

West Bengal


Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary

Literature and Education

Assam


Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa

Sports

Arunachal Pradesh


Ms. Purnamasi Jani

Art

Odisha


Matha B. Manjamma Jogati

Art

Karnataka


Shri Damodaran Kaithapram

Art

Kerala


Shri Namdeo C Kamble

Literature and Education

Maharashtra


Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *

(Posthumous)

Art

Gujarat


Shri Rajat Kumar Kar

Literature and Education

Odisha


Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap

Literature and Education

Karnataka


Ms. Prakash Kaur

Social Work

Punjab


Shri Nicholas Kazanas

Literature and Education

Greece


Shri K Kesavasamy


Art

Puducherry


Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan

Art

Jammu and Kashmir


Shri Lakha Khan

Art

Rajasthan


Ms. Sanjida Khatun

Art

Bangladesh


Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar

Art

Goa


Ms. Niru Kumar

Social Work

Delhi


Ms. Lajwanti


Art

Punjab


Shri Rattan Lal

Science and Engineering

United States of America


Shri Ali Manikfan

Others-Grassroots Innovation

Lakshadweep


Shri Ramachandra Manjhi

Art

Bihar


Shri Dulal Manki

Art

Assam


Shri Nanadro B Marak

Others- Agriculture

Meghalaya


Shri Rewben Mashangva

Art

Manipur


Shri Chandrakant Mehta

Literature and Education

Gujarat


Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal

Medicine

Punjab


Shri Madhavan Nambiar

Sports

Kerala


Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal

Social Work

Rajasthan


Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav

Medicine

Delhi


Dr. J N Pande

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Delhi


Shri Solomon Pappaiah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Tamil Nadu


Ms. Pappammal

Others- Agriculture

Tamil Nadu


Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi

Medicine

Odisha


Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra


Shri Girish Prabhune

Social Work

Maharashtra


Shri Nanda Prusty

Literature and Education

Odisha


Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar

Art

Kerala


Shri Balan Putheri

Literature and Education

Kerala


Ms. Birubala Rabha

Social Work

Assam


Shri Kanaka Raju

Art

Telangana


Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

Art

Tamil Nadu


Shri Satyaram Reang

Art

Tripura


Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar

Sagdeo

Medicine

Kerala


Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh


Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay

Medicine

Uttarakhand


Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal

Social Work

Maharashtra


Shri Chaman Lal Sapru

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jammu and Kashmir


Shri Roman Sarmah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Assam


Shri Imran Shah

Literature and Education

Assam


Shri Prem Chand Sharma

Others- Agriculture


Uttarakhand


Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat

Literature and Education

Rajasthan


Shri Ram Yatna Shukla

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh


Shri Jitender Singh Shunty

Social Work

Delhi


Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh

Art

Himachal Pradesh


Shri Kartar Singh

Art

Punjab


Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh

Medicine

Bihar


Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh

Others-Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh


Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh

Sports

Uttar Pradesh


Shri Virender Singh

Sports

Haryana


Ms. Mridula Sinha

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar


Shri K C Sivasankar

(Posthumous)

Art

Tamil Nadu


Guru Maa Kamali Soren

Social Work

West Bengal


Shri Marachi Subburaman

Social Work

Tamil Nadu


Shri P Subramanian

(Posthumous)

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu


Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi


Art

Andhra Pradesh


Shri Kapil Tiwari

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh


Father Vallés

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Spain


Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Tamil Nadu


Shri Sridhar Vembu

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu


Shri K Y Venkatesh


Sports

Karnataka


Ms. Usha Yadav

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh


Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

Public Affairs

Bangladesh

Representative Photo(PTI )
Representative Photo(PTI )
india news

Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China 

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The President said that soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions including in Galwan Valley and Siachen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital.(AP)
Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital.(AP)
india news

Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security personnel keeps vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.(PTI)
A security personnel keeps vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:48 PM IST
"You may suitably advise all officers of your ministry/ department, who are invited to the Republic day ceremony at Rajpath, to attend the function," the letter by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Here’s the full text of President Kovind’s speech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a woman at the 'Farmers Convention' at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Karur, (PTI)
Karur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a woman at the 'Farmers Convention' at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Karur, (PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)
CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)
india news

Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Industrialists conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Ltd); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company); P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man allegedly attacked the girl after she turned down his marriage proposal (Representational Photo)
The man allegedly attacked the girl after she turned down his marriage proposal (Representational Photo)
india news

Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
india news

Government says ban on Chinese mobile apps, including Tiktok, would continue

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:09 PM IST
"We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020," a Tiktok spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.(CPS Global)
File photo of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.(CPS Global)
india news

All you need to know about Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has been given Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his exceptional contribution in the field of spiritualism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
india news

Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colonel Santosh Babu(File Photo)
Colonel Santosh Babu(File Photo)
india news

Maha Vir Chakra for Galwan braveheart Col Santosh Babu, Vir Chakra for 5 others

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • The Maha Vir Chara and the Vir Chara are India's second and third highest wartime gallantry award.
READ FULL STORY
Close
