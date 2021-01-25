Wrestler Virender Singh among 102 Padma Shri awardees. Check full list here
As many as --- people were conferred with the Padma Shri awards on the eve of Republic Day on Monday. Awardees were recognised for their distinguished service in the fields of arts, sports, social work, public affairs and literature etc.
One of the highest civilian awards, the Padma awards are conferred every year by the President since 1954. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured --- people this year with the Padma Vibhushan award and --- were conferred the Padma Bhushan award.
The Padma awards, unlike the gallantry awards, are not normally conferred posthumously. However, in highly deserving cases, the Government could consider giving an award posthumously.
Here is the full list of people conferred Padma Shri award:
Shri Gulfam Ahmed
Art
Uttar Pradesh
Ms. P. Anitha
Sports
Tamil Nadu
Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu
Art
Andhra Pradesh
Shri Subbu Arumugam
Art
Tamil Nadu
Shri Prakasarao Asavadi
Literature and Education
Andhra Pradesh
Ms. Bhuri Bai
Art
Madhya Pradesh
Shri Radhe Shyam Barle
Art
Chhattisgarh
Shri Dharma Narayan Barma
Literature and Education
West Bengal
Ms. Lakhimi Baruah
Social Work
Assam
Shri Biren Kumar Basak
Art
West Bengal
Ms. Rajni Bector
Trade and Industry
Punjab
Shri Peter Brook
Art
United Kingdom
Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak
Social Work
Mizoram
Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat
Art
Assam
Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty
Public Affairs
Assam
Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay
Literature and Education
West Bengal
Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)
Social Work
Uttar Pradesh
Shri Tsultrim Chonjor
Social Work
Ladakh
Ms. Mouma Das
Sports
West Bengal
Shri Srikant Datar
Literature and Education
United States of America
Shri Narayan Debnath
Art
West Bengal
Ms. Chutni Devi
Social Work
Jharkhand
Ms. Dulari Devi
Art
Bihar
Ms. Radhe Devi
Art
Manipur
Ms. Shanti Devi
Social Work
Odisha
Shri Wayan Dibia
Art
Indonesia
Shri Dadudan Gadhavi
Literature & Education
Gujarat
Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane
Art
Maharashtra
Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal
Literature and Education
Haryana
Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder
Literature and Education
West Bengal
Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary
Literature and Education
Assam
Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa
Sports
Arunachal Pradesh
Ms. Purnamasi Jani
Art
Odisha
Matha B. Manjamma Jogati
Art
Karnataka
Shri Damodaran Kaithapram
Art
Kerala
Shri Namdeo C Kamble
Literature and Education
Maharashtra
Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *
(Posthumous)
Art
Gujarat
Shri Rajat Kumar Kar
Literature and Education
Odisha
Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
Literature and Education
Karnataka
Ms. Prakash Kaur
Social Work
Punjab
Shri Nicholas Kazanas
Literature and Education
Greece
Shri K Kesavasamy
Art
Puducherry
Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan
Art
Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Lakha Khan
Art
Rajasthan
Ms. Sanjida Khatun
Art
Bangladesh
Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar
Art
Goa
Ms. Niru Kumar
Social Work
Delhi
Ms. Lajwanti
Art
Punjab
Shri Rattan Lal
Science and Engineering
United States of America
Shri Ali Manikfan
Others-Grassroots Innovation
Lakshadweep
Shri Ramachandra Manjhi
Art
Bihar
Shri Dulal Manki
Art
Assam
Shri Nanadro B Marak
Others- Agriculture
Meghalaya
Shri Rewben Mashangva
Art
Manipur
Shri Chandrakant Mehta
Literature and Education
Gujarat
Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal
Medicine
Punjab
Shri Madhavan Nambiar
Sports
Kerala
Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal
Social Work
Rajasthan
Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav
Medicine
Delhi
Dr. J N Pande
(Posthumous)
Medicine
Delhi
Shri Solomon Pappaiah
Literature and Education- Journalism
Tamil Nadu
Ms. Pappammal
Others- Agriculture
Tamil Nadu
Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi
Medicine
Odisha
Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat
Trade and Industry
Maharashtra
Shri Girish Prabhune
Social Work
Maharashtra
Shri Nanda Prusty
Literature and Education
Odisha
Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar
Art
Kerala
Shri Balan Putheri
Literature and Education
Kerala
Ms. Birubala Rabha
Social Work
Assam
Shri Kanaka Raju
Art
Telangana
Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath
Art
Tamil Nadu
Shri Satyaram Reang
Art
Tripura
Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar
Sagdeo
Medicine
Kerala
Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu
Medicine
Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay
Medicine
Uttarakhand
Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal
Social Work
Maharashtra
Shri Chaman Lal Sapru
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Roman Sarmah
Literature and Education- Journalism
Assam
Shri Imran Shah
Literature and Education
Assam
Shri Prem Chand Sharma
Others- Agriculture
Uttarakhand
Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat
Literature and Education
Rajasthan
Shri Ram Yatna Shukla
Literature and Education
Uttar Pradesh
Shri Jitender Singh Shunty
Social Work
Delhi
Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh
Art
Himachal Pradesh
Shri Kartar Singh
Art
Punjab
Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh
Medicine
Bihar
Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh
Others-Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh
Sports
Uttar Pradesh
Shri Virender Singh
Sports
Haryana
Ms. Mridula Sinha
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Bihar
Shri K C Sivasankar
(Posthumous)
Art
Tamil Nadu
Guru Maa Kamali Soren
Social Work
West Bengal
Shri Marachi Subburaman
Social Work
Tamil Nadu
Shri P Subramanian
(Posthumous)
Trade and Industry
Tamil Nadu
Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi
Art
Andhra Pradesh
Shri Kapil Tiwari
Literature and Education
Madhya Pradesh
Father Vallés
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Spain
Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan
(Posthumous)
Medicine
Tamil Nadu
Shri Sridhar Vembu
Trade and Industry
Tamil Nadu
Shri K Y Venkatesh
Sports
Karnataka
Ms. Usha Yadav
Literature and Education
Uttar Pradesh
Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir
Public Affairs
Bangladesh
