President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, to 40 people on Monday, ahead of 72nd Republic Day.

The award is given to a person for an exemplary act of human nature in saving someone's life. It can be awarded under three categories - Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. It is also given posthumously.

The awardee receives a medal, a certificate signed by the Union home minister and a lump sum monetary allowance which is presented to the receiver by the respective union ministries/organizations/state government to which he or she belongs.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, were presented to the following persons:

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri Muhammed Muhsin (Posthumous), Kerala





Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri Ramshibhai Ratnabhai Samad (Rabari), Gujarat

Shri Parmeshwar Balaji Nagargoje, Maharashtra

Kum. Amandeep Kaur, Punjab

Shri Koripelly Srujan Reddy, Telangana

Master Tinku Nishhad, Uttar Pradesh

Smt. Himani Biswal, Madhya Pradesh

Kum. Kalagarla Sahithi, Andhra Pradesh

Shri Bhuwaneshwar Prajapati, Uttar Pradesh





Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri Bhaveshkumar Satuji Vihol, Gujarat

Shri Ishwarlal Manubhai Sangada, Gujarat

Shri Manmohansinh Rathod, Gujarat

Shri Prakashkumar Bavchandbhai Vekariya, Gujarat

Shri Rahver Virbhadrasinh Tejsinh, Gujarat

Shri Rakeshbhai Babubhai Jadav, Gujarat

Shri Vijay Ajit Chhaira, Gujarat

Master Arun Thomas, Kerala

Master Rojin Robert, Kerala

Shri Shiju. P. Gopi, Kerala

Shri Gourishankar Vyas, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Jagdish Singh Siddhu, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Pushpendra Singh Rawat, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Rajesh Kumar Rajpoot, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Anil Dashrath Khule, Maharashtra

Shri Balasaheb Dnyandeo Nagargoje, Maharashtra

Shri Sunil Kumar, Uttar Pradesh

Shri Mohinder Singh, Punjab

Shri Nihal Singh, Uttar Pradesh

Master Fedrick, Andaman and Nicobar

Shri Mukesh Choudhery, Rajasthan

Shri Ravindra Kumar, Gujarat

Shri S M Rafi, Karnataka

Shri S.V. Jose, Kerala

Shri Vani Hiren Kumar, Gujarat

Shri Abujam Roben Singh, Manipur

Shri Bala Naik Banavath, Kerala

Shri Ashok Singh Rajput, Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Paramjit Singh, Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Ranjit Chandra Ishore, Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Rinku Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh