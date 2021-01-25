President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, to 40 people on Monday, ahead of 72nd Republic Day.
The award is given to a person for an exemplary act of human nature in saving someone's life. It can be awarded under three categories - Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. It is also given posthumously.
The awardee receives a medal, a certificate signed by the Union home minister and a lump sum monetary allowance which is presented to the receiver by the respective union ministries/organizations/state government to which he or she belongs.
The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, were presented to the following persons:
Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak
Shri Muhammed Muhsin (Posthumous), Kerala
Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak
Shri Ramshibhai Ratnabhai Samad (Rabari), Gujarat
Shri Parmeshwar Balaji Nagargoje, Maharashtra
Kum. Amandeep Kaur, Punjab
Shri Koripelly Srujan Reddy, Telangana
Master Tinku Nishhad, Uttar Pradesh
Smt. Himani Biswal, Madhya Pradesh
Kum. Kalagarla Sahithi, Andhra Pradesh
Shri Bhuwaneshwar Prajapati, Uttar Pradesh
Jeevan Raksha Padak
Shri Bhaveshkumar Satuji Vihol, Gujarat
Shri Ishwarlal Manubhai Sangada, Gujarat
Shri Manmohansinh Rathod, Gujarat
Shri Prakashkumar Bavchandbhai Vekariya, Gujarat
Shri Rahver Virbhadrasinh Tejsinh, Gujarat
Shri Rakeshbhai Babubhai Jadav, Gujarat
Shri Vijay Ajit Chhaira, Gujarat
Master Arun Thomas, Kerala
Master Rojin Robert, Kerala
Shri Shiju. P. Gopi, Kerala
Shri Gourishankar Vyas, Madhya Pradesh
Shri Jagdish Singh Siddhu, Madhya Pradesh
Shri Pushpendra Singh Rawat, Madhya Pradesh
Shri Rajesh Kumar Rajpoot, Madhya Pradesh
Shri Anil Dashrath Khule, Maharashtra
Shri Balasaheb Dnyandeo Nagargoje, Maharashtra
Shri Sunil Kumar, Uttar Pradesh
Shri Mohinder Singh, Punjab
Shri Nihal Singh, Uttar Pradesh
Master Fedrick, Andaman and Nicobar
Shri Mukesh Choudhery, Rajasthan
Shri Ravindra Kumar, Gujarat
Shri S M Rafi, Karnataka
Shri S.V. Jose, Kerala
Shri Vani Hiren Kumar, Gujarat
Shri Abujam Roben Singh, Manipur
Shri Bala Naik Banavath, Kerala
Shri Ashok Singh Rajput, Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Paramjit Singh, Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Ranjit Chandra Ishore, Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Rinku Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni Party seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore J-K's statehood, 4G links
- Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also raised issues of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the need for all-weather inter-regional road connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 Haryana Police officers to receive Police medals on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17 ITBP officials get Police Medals on eve of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra Governor has time for Kangana, but not farmers': Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- The woman succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the forest to collect grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa nearing complete normalcy after Covid-19 outbreak: Governor Koshyari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Farmers gather for Mumbai rally and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox