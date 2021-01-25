Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees. See full list here

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards conferred by the President on the eve of Republic Day every year, have been announced.

These awards were instituted in the year 1954 and are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Even though these awards do not amount to a title and cannot be used as a suffix or prefix to the awardees’ name, the recipients are given a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any ceremonial or state functions.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. This year, seven people have been honoured with this award.

Here is the full list:

Shri Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan

Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu

Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka

Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi

Shri B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi

Shri Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha